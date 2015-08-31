9 Tasty Recipes to Make Instead of Taking Fish Oil Pills

Research shows that regularly eating fish—which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids—can lower the risk of cognitive decline and prevent diseases such as Alzheimer's. However, as NPR reports, a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that fish oil pills are not an effective substitute. Here, nine delicious omega-3–rich fish recipes to keep your brain healthy.

1. Tuna Escabeche Tostadas

F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple combines olive oil–packed tuna with spicy pickled jalapeños and carrots over crispy tostadas.



RELATED: Oregon Tuna Melts

2. Arctic Char, Black Rice and Napa Cabbage En Papillote

Roasting fish in a foil packet locks in the moisture and flavor.

3. Trout with Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

Chef Viet Pham's quick dish features trout fillets in a bright, tangy vinaigrette.

4. Soy-Honey Glazed Salmon

Five ingredients plus pepper are all you need for this sweet-savory recipe.

5. Grilled Sardines with Mint and Almonds

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern's simple dish has all the complex flavors of traditional North African cuisine.

6. Deviled Salmon

Four kinds of chile give this healthy salmon dish delicious heat.

7. Piquillo Pepper and White Anchovy Toasts

These supereasy toasts are ready in just ten minutes.

8. Pan-Seared Halibut with Tomato Vinaigrette

Coarsely chopped end-of-summer heirloom tomatoes make a terrific vinaigrette.



RELATED: More Halibut Recipes

9. Provençal Tuna Sandwiches with Fennel Mayo

Chef Curtis Stone's fantastic version of the classic pan bagnat is made with tuna and white anchovy fillets.

© Con Poulos

Related:Healthy Fish Recipes

Delicious Salmon Recipes

Amazing Tuna Recipes