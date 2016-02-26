9 Tangy Recipes for Caper Addicts

From lamb burgers to potato salad, here are nine excellent recipes that will take you through an entire jar of tangy capers.

F&W's Kay Chun's caper-studded couscous makes a delicious base for quickly sautéed spicy shrimp.

Pick your favorite bell peppers for this fast, simple side.

Piquant capers give this pizza a tangy twist.

Chef Steve Corry makes the easy compound butter in this recipe with wild Tunisian mountain capers, although any caper will work.

A traditional puttanesca gets complex, savory flavor from olives, capers, tomatoes and anchovies (which essentially melt into the sauce). This version omits the traditional anchovies in favor of salmon, which stays firm and makes for a heartier dish.

This savory dip is delicious on its own or spread on grilled cheddar sandwiches.

Inspired by the classic combination of bagels with lox and cream cheese, chef Tory Miller devised this variation using smoked, locally raised trout and homemade English muffins.

These juicy burgers feature a tangy remoulade made with cornichons, parsley, capers and garlic.

In the world of potato salads, there is often a divide between those who love a creamy style and those who prefer a tangy one. Chef Jason McCullar's version will appeal to everyone: It's dressed with plenty of mayonnaise that's blended with pickles, capers, olives and mustard.