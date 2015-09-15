9 Superfast Recipes for #TacoTuesday

It’s time to break out the tortillas—#TacoTuesday is here! Making delicious, restaurant-worthy tacos at home doesn’t have to be time consuming. Whether filled with fresh, flaky fish or succulent grilled pork, these nine superfast taco recipes can be on your table in no time:

1. Easiest Chicken Tacos

Easy and fast, these tacos are great for a weeknight dinner. Adding jalapeño to the chicken gives it a nice, unexpected heat.

2. Duck Tacos

For even simpler tacos, use eight ounces of leftover shredded roasted chicken, pork, beef or turkey in place of the duck.

3. Tilapia Tacos

These classic fish tacos are loaded with a tangy cabbage slaw and chunks of tender tilapia, making them incredibly fast both to make and eat.

4. Salsa Verde Chicharrón Tacos

For this unusual recipe, chef Enrique Olvera quickly simmers fried pork rinds in salsa verde until tender, then turns them into a taco filling. Crumbled pork rinds on top add crunch.

© Con Poulos

5. Spiced Crab Tacos

Chef Michael Psilakis's bright, fresh crab tacos incorporate traditional Latin ingredients and a hit of Asian chile sauce. Cooked shrimp would be great here as well.

6. Seafood-Chorizo Tacos

Fresh chorizo, the highly seasoned Mexican sausage, is the primary flavoring in these rustic and robustly flavored shrimp tacos.

7. Scrambled Egg and Swiss Chard Tacos

These delicious vegetarian tacos are packed with scrambled eggs, sautéed Swiss chard and tomatoes, then topped with salsa verde and sour cream.

8. Fresh Cabbage and Avocado Tacos with Queso Fresco

Using a mix of red and green cabbages makes these refreshing vegetarian tacos even more colorful.

9. Grilled Pork and Onion Tacos

Grilling pork quickly not only keeps it moist, but adds a charred, smoky flavor that is lovely in these tacos.

