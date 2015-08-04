9 Summer Granitas You Should Definitely Be Making

From spicy pineapple to vitamin-C-packed watermelon, here are nine amazing granitas to make this season.
Lighter than ice cream but just as refreshing, granita is the perfect frozen dessert for hot summer days. From spicy pineapple to vitamin-C-packed watermelon, here are nine amazing granitas to make this season.
1. Watermelon Granita with Cardamom Syrup
Top Chef alum Marisa Churchill's healthy watermelon dessert is a great source of vitamin C.
2. Tomato-Raspberry Granita
Cherry tomatoes and raspberries are an unusual yet delicious combination for this chunky granita.
3. Honeydew Granita
This sweet, tangy granita requires just five ingredients.
4. Strawberry-Champagne Granita
F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern blends fresh strawberries with sparkling wine for a fantastic summer dessert.
5. Spicy Tomato Granita
This savory palate cleanser is like a frozen gazpacho.
6. Melon Granita Trio
Cinnamon and cayenne add incredible flavor to watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe granitas.
7. Lemon and Rosemary Granita
This terrific icy treat is spiked with orange liquer.
8. Minted Melon with Vanilla Granita and Citrus Yogurt
Pastry chef Michael Laiskonis tops a light, citrusy yogurt cream and melon balls marinated in lime and ginger with a super-easy vanilla granita.
9. Spicy Pineapple Granita
What's the secret to Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi's fruity granita? Cayenne adds terrific heat.
Related: More Amazing Granitas
Frozen Desserts
Summer Desserts