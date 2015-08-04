9 Summer Granitas You Should Definitely Be Making

Lighter than ice cream but just as refreshing, granita is the perfect frozen dessert for hot summer days. From spicy pineapple to vitamin-C-packed watermelon, here are nine amazing granitas to make this season.

1. Watermelon Granita with Cardamom Syrup

Top Chef alum Marisa Churchill's healthy watermelon dessert is a great source of vitamin C.

2. Tomato-Raspberry Granita

Cherry tomatoes and raspberries are an unusual yet delicious combination for this chunky granita.

3. Honeydew Granita

This sweet, tangy granita requires just five ingredients.

4. Strawberry-Champagne Granita

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern blends fresh strawberries with sparkling wine for a fantastic summer dessert.

5. Spicy Tomato Granita

This savory palate cleanser is like a frozen gazpacho.

6. Melon Granita Trio

Cinnamon and cayenne add incredible flavor to watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe granitas.

7. Lemon and Rosemary Granita

This terrific icy treat is spiked with orange liquer.

8. Minted Melon with Vanilla Granita and Citrus Yogurt

Pastry chef Michael Laiskonis tops a light, citrusy yogurt cream and melon balls marinated in lime and ginger with a super-easy vanilla granita.

9. Spicy Pineapple Granita

What's the secret to Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi's fruity granita? Cayenne adds terrific heat.

