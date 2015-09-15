9 Stellar Recipes for Venison, the Other Red Meat

Lean and crazy-flavorful with just a hint of gaminess, venison is a perfect fall meat. While you probably won’t see it in most supermarkets, a good butcher should definitely have it if not now, then soon (deer season is just around the corner). Try making it at home with one of these incredible recipes.

1. Bacon-Wrapped Rack of Venison

There’s one rule for venison: It should be served rare and hot. Here, the lean meat gets extra flavor and fat from thin slices of smoky bacon.

2. Kalahari Venison Medallions with Plum Sauce

Jacques Pépin developed this quick but sophisticated main dish using local African impala, but venison is a fine substitute.

3. Roasted Venison with Beach Plum Sauce

Chef Jasper White likes to spit-roast a bone-in leg of venison for his holiday feasts. We’ve adapted his recipe for the home oven, for either a whole leg or boneless roast.

4. Potato, Green Bean and Venison Sausage Salad

This is a true salad for meat-lovers.

5. Venison Medallions with Wilted Spinach Salad

Tender venison is terrific with hearty lentils and grassy spinach.

6. Barbecued Venison Fajitas

This superfast recipe for fajitas calls for strips of venison in place of traditional beef.

7. Pimentón-Grilled Venison with Oyster Mushrooms

This recipe originated in Moorish southern Spain. It calls for venison because of Muslim proscriptions against pork.

8. Balsamic-Glazed Rack of Venison

Charlie Palmer’s elegant rack of venison is a dramatic dinner party centerpiece.

9. Venison with Cranberry-Chipotle Sauce

This recipe is packed with fall flavors: There are toasted pecans, tangy cranberries and juicy venison medallions.

Related: 25 Hearty Stews

Meat Dishes by the Best Butchers

Healthy Meat Dishes