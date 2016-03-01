9 Spring Recipes to Put in Your Back Pocket Now

With warmer weather approaching, it's time to get ready for amazing spring produce. From pizza topped with nettles to the ultimate spring vegetable paella, here are nine excellent recipes to make this season.

Chef Gerard Craft's simple recipe features warm, crisp-tender radishes finished with butter and lemon.

Early spring peas are terrific for this quick side dish.

Earthy nettles make a fantastic pizza topping.

F&W BNC 1999 Rocco DiSpirito likes to use bulb onions—immature onions harvested early in the season—in this terrific spring dish.

You don't need a paella pan to make paella; any large frying pan will do.

Star chef Mario Batali chars his asparagus on the grill, then serves it with a superrich zabaglione sauce spiked with black pepper.

Leeks are among the sweetest members of the onion family, making them a perfect match for this tangy mustard vinaigrette.

These superb vegetable wraps can easily be made ahead of time.

Poblano chiles and green hot sauce give this superb vegetable wrap fantastic heat.

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern makes this delicious spring dish with baby artichokes, leeks and asparagus.