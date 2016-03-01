9 Spring Recipes to Put in Your Back Pocket Now

The countdown to spring is on.
With warmer weather approaching, it's time to get ready for amazing spring produce. From pizza topped with nettles to the ultimate spring vegetable paella, here are nine excellent recipes to make this season.
1. Roasted Radishes with Radish Greens
Chef Gerard Craft's simple recipe features warm, crisp-tender radishes finished with butter and lemon.
2. Spring Peas with New Potatoes and Watercress
Early spring peas are terrific for this quick side dish.
3. Pizza with Garlic Cream and Nettles
Earthy nettles make a fantastic pizza topping.
4. DiSprito's Seared Salmon with Onions and Rhubarb
F&W BNC 1999 Rocco DiSpirito likes to use bulb onions—immature onions harvested early in the season—in this terrific spring dish.
5. Spring-Vegetable Paella
You don't need a paella pan to make paella; any large frying pan will do.
6. Grilled Asparagus with Pepper Zabaglione
Star chef Mario Batali chars his asparagus on the grill, then serves it with a superrich zabaglione sauce spiked with black pepper.
7. Steamed Leeks with Mustard-Shallot Vinaigrette
Leeks are among the sweetest members of the onion family, making them a perfect match for this tangy mustard vinaigrette.
8. Grilled Baby Carrot Wraps with Poblano Cream
Poblano chiles and green hot sauce give this superb vegetable wrap fantastic heat.
9. Spring Vegetable Barigoule
F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern makes this delicious spring dish with baby artichokes, leeks and asparagus.