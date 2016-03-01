9 Spring Recipes to Put in Your Back Pocket Now

The countdown to spring is on.

F&W Editors
March 01, 2016

With warmer weather approaching, it's time to get ready for amazing spring produce. From pizza topped with nettles to the ultimate spring vegetable paella, here are nine excellent recipes to make this season.

1. Roasted Radishes with Radish Greens

Chef Gerard Craft's simple recipe features warm, crisp-tender radishes finished with butter and lemon.

2. Spring Peas with New Potatoes and Watercress

Early spring peas are terrific for this quick side dish.

3. Pizza with Garlic Cream and Nettles

Earthy nettles make a fantastic pizza topping.

4. DiSprito's Seared Salmon with Onions and Rhubarb

F&W BNC 1999 Rocco DiSpirito likes to use bulb onions—immature onions harvested early in the season—in this terrific spring dish.

5. Spring-Vegetable Paella

You don't need a paella pan to make paella; any large frying pan will do.

6. Grilled Asparagus with Pepper Zabaglione

Star chef Mario Batali chars his asparagus on the grill, then serves it with a superrich zabaglione sauce spiked with black pepper.

7. Steamed Leeks with Mustard-Shallot Vinaigrette

Leeks are among the sweetest members of the onion family, making them a perfect match for this tangy mustard vinaigrette.

8. Grilled Baby Carrot Wraps with Poblano Cream

These superb vegetable wraps can easily be made ahead of time.

Poblano chiles and green hot sauce give this superb vegetable wrap fantastic heat.

9. Spring Vegetable Barigoule

© Madeleine Hill

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern makes this delicious spring dish with baby artichokes, leeks and asparagus.

