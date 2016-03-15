9 Spring Dinner Ideas to Make All Season Long

We've got you covered this spring.

F&W Editors
March 15, 2016

It's officially the first day of spring this Sunday! From hearty vegetable-packed quinoa salad to terrific carrot-and-ricotta ravioli, here are nine amazing dinners to enjoy all season long.

1. Quinoa Salad with Spring Vegetables

This healthy salad features red quinoa tossed with radishes, peas and lima beans.

2. Spring Vegetable Paella

You don't need a paella pan to make paella; any large frying pan will do.

3. Roasted Herb Chicken with Morels and Watercress Salad

Kevin O’Connor roasts chicken with white wine, whole garlic cloves and plenty of herbs; then he takes some of the fragrant juices left in the pan and mixes them into sautéed morel mushrooms and a lush vinaigrette for watercress.

4. Baby Spinach and Garlic Bread Pudding

Croutons act as a crunchy crust for this tart-like bread pudding.

5. Carrot-and-Ricotta Ravioli

© Antonis Achilleos

Use this filling to make easy ravioli.

6. Fava Bean Pasta e Fagioli

Chef Mike Lata’s spring version of the classic Italian soup uses fresh fava beans in place of borlotti or cannellini beans, along with meaty bits of bacon and a sprinkling of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

7. Garlic-Rubbed Pork Shoulder with Spring Vegetables

Garlic and herbs make a super-flavorful rub for this pork shoulder, which comes out juicy and crusty after a long slow-roasting.

Tina Rupp

Pork shoulder is often braised or smoked, but Andrew Green rubs it with garlic and herbs, then slow-roasts the meat until it’s juicy and crusty.

8. Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables, Parsley and Feta

Orecchiette is an unexpected, but fun, pasta salad choice.

Fredrika Stjärne

This fantastic pasta salad can easily be made ahead of time.

9. Russian Style Spring Dumplings

Spelt dough adds terrific flavor and texture to these healthy, gluten-free dumplings.

