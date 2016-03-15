9 Spring Dinner Ideas to Make All Season Long

It's officially the first day of spring this Sunday! From hearty vegetable-packed quinoa salad to terrific carrot-and-ricotta ravioli, here are nine amazing dinners to enjoy all season long.

This healthy salad features red quinoa tossed with radishes, peas and lima beans.

You don't need a paella pan to make paella; any large frying pan will do.

Kevin O’Connor roasts chicken with white wine, whole garlic cloves and plenty of herbs; then he takes some of the fragrant juices left in the pan and mixes them into sautéed morel mushrooms and a lush vinaigrette for watercress.

Croutons act as a crunchy crust for this tart-like bread pudding.

© Antonis Achilleos

Use this filling to make easy ravioli.

Chef Mike Lata’s spring version of the classic Italian soup uses fresh fava beans in place of borlotti or cannellini beans, along with meaty bits of bacon and a sprinkling of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Garlic and herbs make a super-flavorful rub for this pork shoulder, which comes out juicy and crusty after a long slow-roasting. Tina Rupp

Pork shoulder is often braised or smoked, but Andrew Green rubs it with garlic and herbs, then slow-roasts the meat until it’s juicy and crusty.

Orecchiette is an unexpected, but fun, pasta salad choice. Fredrika Stjärne

This fantastic pasta salad can easily be made ahead of time.

Spelt dough adds terrific flavor and texture to these healthy, gluten-free dumplings.