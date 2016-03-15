9 Spring Break Cocktails to Make for a Spring Break Staycation

Just because you're not in Cancun, doesn't mean you can't enjoy a spring break cocktail (or two). From a classic margarita to an upgraded version of Sex on the Beach, here are nine fantastic ways to bring the party to you.

Everyone should know how to make this classic rum cocktail.

A great mojito can transport you to the tropics no matter where you are.

This cocktail's name is a play on both the Spanish word for watermelon, sandía, and "incendiary," referring to the peppery tequila and the spicy ancho chile rim.

Nothing says spring break like this classic cocktail.

This is a slightly more sophisticated version of Sex on the Beach.

Daiquiris often mean frozen drinks flavored with commercial sour mix and cheap rum. Mixologist Leo Robitschek loves introducing people to the real deal: "They're shocked that three simple ingredients can create such a complex drink."

Throw a spring break bash at home with this awesome punch recipe, which is easy to multiply for crowds.

Dad will love this tiki-inspired rum cocktail.

Velvet Falernum, an almond-and-lime flavored liqueur stars in this potent tiki drink.

Guava juice give this awesome gin cocktail a tropical feel.