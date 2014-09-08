9 Soups to Make with Leftover Roast Chicken

From classic chicken noodle to fantastic a Vietnamese-inspired version, here are nine amazing soups that take advantage of leftover roast chicken.

From chicken tortilla soup to black-bean soup with avocado salsa, these Mexican soup recipes are perfect for Cinco de Mayo. PHOTO © TODD PORTER & DIANE CU

Store-bought tortilla chips and leftover chicken make quick work of this Mexican-inspired recipe.

Even the pickiest of eaters will love this healthful soup.

Fresh lemon juice adds a refreshing touch to this simple dish.

Shiitake mushrooms, which are rich in iron and antioxidants, star in this fast soup.

Any type of pasta will work for this classic chicken noodle soup.

Ready in just 35 minutes, this soup gets its excellent texture from creamy coconut milk.

Lemongrass, ginger and lime give this fantastic soup a bright and tangy flavor.

This spicy soup pairs well with a full-bodied California Zinfandel.

This hearty soup is perfect for a quick weeknight meal.



