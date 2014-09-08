9 Soups to Make with Leftover Roast Chicken

From classic chicken noodle to fantastic a Vietnamese-inspired version, here are nine amazing soups that take advantage of leftover roast chicken.
From classic chicken noodle to fantastic a Vietnamese-inspired version, here are nine amazing soups that take advantage of leftover roast chicken.
1. Chicken Tortilla Soup
Store-bought tortilla chips and leftover chicken make quick work of this Mexican-inspired recipe.
2. Chicken and Broccoli Soup
Even the pickiest of eaters will love this healthful soup.
3. Lemon Chicken and Kale Soup
Fresh lemon juice adds a refreshing touch to this simple dish.
4. Asian Chicken Noodle Soup
Shiitake mushrooms, which are rich in iron and antioxidants, star in this fast soup.
5. Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup
Any type of pasta will work for this classic chicken noodle soup.
6. Curry Chicken and Cabbage Soup with Coconut Milk
Ready in just 35 minutes, this soup gets its excellent texture from creamy coconut milk.
7. Thai Chicken Soup
Lemongrass, ginger and lime give this fantastic soup a bright and tangy flavor.
8. Moroccan Chicken-and-Couscous Soup
This spicy soup pairs well with a full-bodied California Zinfandel.
9. Rosemary Chicken, Bacon and Potato Soup
This hearty soup is perfect for a quick weeknight meal.
RELATED: Julia Child's Favorite Roast Chicken
More Chicken Soups