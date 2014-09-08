9 Soups to Make with Leftover Roast Chicken

From classic chicken noodle to fantastic a Vietnamese-inspired version, here are nine amazing soups that take advantage of leftover roast chicken.

F&W Editors
September 08, 2014

1. Chicken Tortilla Soup 

From chicken tortilla soup to black-bean soup with avocado salsa, these Mexican soup recipes are perfect for Cinco de Mayo.

PHOTO © TODD PORTER & DIANE CU

Store-bought tortilla chips and leftover chicken make quick work of this Mexican-inspired recipe.

2. Chicken and Broccoli Soup

Even the pickiest of eaters will love this healthful soup.

3. Lemon Chicken and Kale Soup

Fresh lemon juice adds a refreshing touch to this simple dish.

4. Asian Chicken Noodle Soup

Shiitake mushrooms, which are rich in iron and antioxidants, star in this fast soup.

5. Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup

Any type of pasta will work for this classic chicken noodle soup.

6. Curry Chicken and Cabbage Soup with Coconut Milk

Ready in just 35 minutes, this soup gets its excellent texture from creamy coconut milk.

7. Thai Chicken Soup

Lemongrass, ginger and lime give this fantastic soup a bright and tangy flavor.

8. Moroccan Chicken-and-Couscous Soup

This spicy soup pairs well with a full-bodied California Zinfandel.

9. Rosemary Chicken, Bacon and Potato Soup

This hearty soup is perfect for a quick weeknight meal.

