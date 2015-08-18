9 Refreshing Drinks for People Who Love Raspberries

From deliciously tart daiquiris to sorbet-like mocktails, here are are nine fantastic drinks to make with summer raspberries.

1. Raspberry Fizz

"It's the liquid version of raspberry sorbet," says mixologist Sebastian Reaburn of this delicious beverage.

2. Raspberry Crush

This bubbly virgin drink is made raspberries and strong green tea. For an alcoholic version, use raspberry vodka instead of club soda.

3. Red Velvet

Raspberry-flavored lambic (a type of wheat beer), raspberry liquer and chilled Prosecco make the ultimate red cocktail.

4. Bankers are Wankers

This Irish whiskey cocktail features an easy raspberry cordial.

5. Italian Berry Mule

For a fun take on the Moscow Mule (vodka, lime juice and ginger beer), add raspberries and balsamic vinegar.

6. Eyes Wide Shut

A simple syrup made from fresh raspberries flavors this terrific bourbon-grapefruit drink.

7. Rosemary's Club

Muddled rosemary adds fantastic herbal flavor to this raspberry-vodka cocktail.

8. La Bomba Daiquiri

This fantastic version of the classic fruity cocktail is not overly sweet thanks to a combination of tangy raspberries and tart pomegranate molasses.

9. Black Pepper-Raspberry Sorbet with Prosecco

Chef James Holmes topped raw oysters with this sweet-savory sorbet before deciding it would make an excellent cocktail with Prosecco.

Related: Delicious Raspberry Recipes

Summer Drinks

Berry Recipes