9 Recipes for Your Favorite Thai Takeout Dishes

Thai takeout without the wait.
Give a man a Seamless account and he’ll eat Thai food for a day. But teach a man how to make Thai food and he’ll eat pad Thai forever! Here, the best recipes for Thai takeout classics that are easy to make at home.
1. Pad Thai
This homemade version of a Thai takeout standby is incredibly flavorful thanks to tangy fish sauce, sweet-and-sour tamarind, tart vinegar and rich palm sugar.
2. Gingery Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce
Delicious and versatile, you can also make this recipe with thinly sliced beef or pork or whole, shelled shrimp.
3. Drunken Noodles
Crispy tofu takes the spotlight in this almost vegetarian noodle dish.
4. Thai Chicken and Coconut Soup
We've deviated slightly from the classic version of a popular Thai soup here by adding rice to make it more substantial.
5. Penang Beef Curry
The hanger steak in this spicy curry is melt-in-your-mouth tender.
6. Spicy Green Papaya Salad
For this Thai classic, Andy Ricker uses a mortar and pestle to pound crunchy raw green beans with a piquant mix of chiles, garlic, fish sauce and lime juice. He then tosses in crisp strips of unripened papaya.
7. Pad See Yew
This vegetarian take on the Thai street-food staple replaces the usual pork, chicken or beef with shrimp and bok choy.
8. Thai Red Curry with Chicken, Red Peppers and Bamboo Shoots
Ready in just 30 minutes, this creamy curry is great served over rice or noodles.
9. Vegetarian Green Coconut Curry with Quinoa
Quinoa isn’t a traditional takeout curry accompaniment, but it soaks up the curry incredibly well, plus it’s healthier.