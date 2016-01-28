9 Recipes for Sour Cream Worshippers

From creamy black bean dip to hearty chili, here are nine amazing recipes that feature sour cream.

Instead of throwing away potato peels, make these terrific, crunchy chips. LUCY SCHAEFFER

Don't throw away potato peels! Make crispy chips that are terrific dipped in chive-packed sour cream.

These delicious tacos come together in just 30 minutes.

A little sour cream goes a long way in this simple black bean dip.

Zesty sour cream tops this fantastic chili.

A crunchy coleslaw made with sour cream dressing perfectly balances the heat in these spicy enchiladas.

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.

Master chef Jacques Pépin stuffs a classic French omelet with sour cream, chives and diced pressed caviar.

This excellent party dip can easily be made ahead of time.

There's chocolate cake and then there's this. This magnificent, elaborate dessert has three layers of moist, tender chocolate with a hint of cinnamon and a silky chocolate ganache. Plus, it's topped with festive sugared cranberries. We can guarantee your family will be impressed, enamored and then stuffed when you bake this incredible cake. Nicole Franzen

