9 Recipes for Sour Cream Worshippers

Sour cream is more than just a baked potato topper.
From creamy black bean dip to hearty chili, here are nine amazing recipes that feature sour cream.
1. Potato Crisps with Chive-Sour Cream Dip
Don't throw away potato peels! Make crispy chips that are terrific dipped in chive-packed sour cream.
2. Chicken and Cabbage Tacos with Cilantro Cream
These delicious tacos come together in just 30 minutes.
3. Creamy Black Bean Dip
A little sour cream goes a long way in this simple black bean dip.
4. Chicken Chili with Lime Sour Cream
Zesty sour cream tops this fantastic chili.
5. Chicken, Cheese and Mushroom Enchiladas with Sour Cream Slaw
A crunchy coleslaw made with sour cream dressing perfectly balances the heat in these spicy enchiladas.
6. Loaded Potato Waffles
F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.
7. Omelet with Pressed Caviar and Sour Cream
Master chef Jacques Pépin stuffs a classic French omelet with sour cream, chives and diced pressed caviar.
8. Caramelized Onion Dip
This excellent party dip can easily be made ahead of time.
9. Triple-Layer Sour Cream Chocolate Cake
This amazing layer cake has a hint of cinnamon and silky chocolate ganache.