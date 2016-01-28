9 Recipes for Sour Cream Worshippers

© Nicole Franzen

Sour cream is more than just a baked potato topper.

F&W Editors
January 28, 2016

From creamy black bean dip to hearty chili, here are nine amazing recipes that feature sour cream.

1. Potato Crisps with Chive-Sour Cream Dip

Instead of throwing away potato peels, make these terrific, crunchy chips.

LUCY SCHAEFFER

Don't throw away potato peels! Make crispy chips that are terrific dipped in chive-packed sour cream.

2. Chicken and Cabbage Tacos with Cilantro Cream

These delicious tacos come together in just 30 minutes.

3. Creamy Black Bean Dip

A little sour cream goes a long way in this simple black bean dip.

4. Chicken Chili with Lime Sour Cream

Zesty sour cream tops this fantastic chili.

5. Chicken, Cheese and Mushroom Enchiladas with Sour Cream Slaw

A crunchy coleslaw made with sour cream dressing perfectly balances the heat in these spicy enchiladas.

6. Loaded Potato Waffles

© Nicole Franzen

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.

7. Omelet with Pressed Caviar and Sour Cream

Master chef Jacques Pépin stuffs a classic French omelet with sour cream, chives and diced pressed caviar.

8. Caramelized Onion Dip

This excellent party dip can easily be made ahead of time.

9. Triple-Layer Sour Cream Chocolate Cake

There's chocolate cake and then there's this. This magnificent, elaborate dessert has three layers of moist, tender chocolate with a hint of cinnamon and a silky chocolate ganache. Plus, it's topped with festive sugared cranberries. We can guarantee your family will be impressed, enamored and then stuffed when you bake this incredible cake.

Nicole Franzen

This amazing layer cake has a hint of cinnamon and silky chocolate ganache.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up