9 Recipes for Congee, the Cozy Porridge You Can Eat at Any Time of Day

Congee, the ultra-comforting, classic Chinese white rice porridge, can be dressed up with a range of fantastic savory toppings. From kabocha squash to spicy pork, here are nine great congee variations.
1. Kabocha Squash Congee
Sweet kabocha squash makes a terrific fall congee.
2. Kimchi Congee
Spicy kimchi, traditional Korean fermented vegetables, makes a great addition to the classic Chinese dish.
3. Ginger Vegetable Congee
This light, healthy version can be made vegetarian by using vegetable stock.
4. Shredded Ginger Chicken Congee
Try this delicious recipe for a new take on classic chicken soup.
5. Spicy Pork Shoulder Congee
Browned pork shoulder and spicy chile garlic sauce make this porridge extra hearty.
6. Bacon and Onion Congee
Smoky bacon and sautéed onions give this congee fantastic flavor.
7. Slow Cooker Rice Congee with Chicken
Top this delicious soup with roasted peanuts and slices of Chinese sausage.
8. Garlic Beef and Onion Congee
For a savory porridge, add hearty ground beef flavored with garlic and fresh ginger.
9. Rice Congee with Pork Meatballs (Khao Dtom Moo Saap)
Chef James Syhabout serves his soothing congee with meatballs flavored simply with fish and soy sauce.
