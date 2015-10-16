9 Recipes for Congee, the Cozy Porridge You Can Eat at Any Time of Day

Congee, the ultra-comforting, classic Chinese white rice porridge, can be dressed up with a range of fantastic savory toppings. From kabocha squash to spicy pork, here are nine great congee variations.

1. Kabocha Squash Congee

Sweet kabocha squash makes a terrific fall congee.

2. Kimchi Congee

Spicy kimchi, traditional Korean fermented vegetables, makes a great addition to the classic Chinese dish.

3. Ginger Vegetable Congee

This light, healthy version can be made vegetarian by using vegetable stock.

4. Shredded Ginger Chicken Congee

Try this delicious recipe for a new take on classic chicken soup.

5. Spicy Pork Shoulder Congee

Browned pork shoulder and spicy chile garlic sauce make this porridge extra hearty.

6. Bacon and Onion Congee

Smoky bacon and sautéed onions give this congee fantastic flavor.

7. Slow Cooker Rice Congee with Chicken

Top this delicious soup with roasted peanuts and slices of Chinese sausage.

8. Garlic Beef and Onion Congee

For a savory porridge, add hearty ground beef flavored with garlic and fresh ginger.

9. Rice Congee with Pork Meatballs (Khao Dtom Moo Saap)

Chef James Syhabout serves his soothing congee with meatballs flavored simply with fish and soy sauce.

© Con Poulos

