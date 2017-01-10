9 Reasons You Should Definitely Make Scrambled Eggs Today

Who doesn't like breakfast for dinner?

F&W Editors
January 10, 2017

Whether its breakfast, lunch or dinner, chefs Michael Symon and Kristen Kish both agree that scrambled eggs are perfect for any meal. From crêpes to tacos, here are nine incredible ways to enjoy scrambled eggs.

1. Buckwheat Crêpes with Herbed Soft Scrambled Eggs

Custardy scrambled eggs star in these delicious, gluten-free crêpes.

2. Spicy Indian-Style Scrambled Eggs

Roti, an Indian flat bread, is great with these addictive eggs, which are flavored with chile, garlic and ginger.

3. Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips

F&W chef-in-residence Hugh Acheson likes to pair scrambled eggs with kettle-cooked potato chips.

Hugh Acheson serves his delicious scrambled eggs with a side of crunchy potato chips.

4. Spanish-Style Scrambled Eggs

Ready in just 40 minutes, this terrific breakfast dish is made with potatoes, spicy chorizo and Spanish lomo (cured pork loin).

5. Scrambled Egg and Swiss Chard Tacos

These healthy vegetarian tacos combine scrambled eggs, sautéed Swiss chard and plum tomatoes.

6. Poached Scrambled Eggs with Goat Cheese Sauce

What's the secret to Daniel Patterson's super-creamy, perfectly scrambled eggs? He beats the eggs, cooks them quickly in a vortex of boiling water, then immediately drains them.

7. Bacon Cheese and Scrambled Egg Sandwiches with Hollandaise

These warm, melty, open-face sandwiches are sure to win over Dad.

This decadent take on eggs Benedict features scrambled eggs with Canadian bacon, Gryuère cheese and pickled jalapeños.

8. French Scrambled Eggs with Truffle Oil

Adding white truffle oil gives these creamy scrambled eggs a rich, luxurious flavor.

9. Egg, Potato and Sausage Scramble with Goat Cheese

This hearty breakfast is great for a crowd.

