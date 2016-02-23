9 Reasons to Always Have Good Mustard in Your Fridge

A squeezy little bottle of yellow mustard is acceptable for backyard barbecues, but when it comes to cooking, you need something better. Stock your fridge with grainy Dijon and other spicy mustards, then take a look at these recipes.

This salmon gets a triple hit of mustard from Dijon, dry and mustard seeds.

Sweet leeks are delicious with a tangy mustard dressing.

In matching spicy sausage with a creamy mustard sauce and fragrant basil, British cookbook author Nigel Slater created a quick pasta supper with warm, mildly spicy flavors, perfect for a cool fall or winter evening.

F&W's Kay Chun uses hearty mustard greens to make this crunchy, bright and tangy salad.

Whole grain and Dijon mustards come together in the rich sauce for this quick-cooking rack of lamb.

This chunky mashed-potato dish is packed with tangy whole-grain mustard, fresh herbs and thick-cut bacon.

Lean rabbit gets a hit of spice and tang from both Dijon mustard and mustard seeds.

Paired with a simple green salad and some crusty bread, these easy baked chicken thighs make the perfect weeknight meal.

Dijon mustard pairs surprisingly well with buttery tuna.