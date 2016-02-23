9 Reasons to Always Have Good Mustard in Your Fridge

You need more than your basic yellow.
A squeezy little bottle of yellow mustard is acceptable for backyard barbecues, but when it comes to cooking, you need something better. Stock your fridge with grainy Dijon and other spicy mustards, then take a look at these recipes.
1. Triple-Mustard Salmon
This salmon gets a triple hit of mustard from Dijon, dry and mustard seeds.
2. Steamed Leeks with Mustard-Shallot Vinaigrette
Sweet leeks are delicious with a tangy mustard dressing.
3. Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard
In matching spicy sausage with a creamy mustard sauce and fragrant basil, British cookbook author Nigel Slater created a quick pasta supper with warm, mildly spicy flavors, perfect for a cool fall or winter evening.
4. Mustard Greens with Apple Cider-Dijon Dressing
F&W's Kay Chun uses hearty mustard greens to make this crunchy, bright and tangy salad.
5. Rack of Lamb with Mustard-Shallot Sauce
Whole grain and Dijon mustards come together in the rich sauce for this quick-cooking rack of lamb.
6. Mashed Potatoes with Bacon and Mustard
This chunky mashed-potato dish is packed with tangy whole-grain mustard, fresh herbs and thick-cut bacon.
7. Braised Rabbit with Mustard and Fennel
Lean rabbit gets a hit of spice and tang from both Dijon mustard and mustard seeds.
8. Mustard-Balsamic Baked Chicken Thighs
Paired with a simple green salad and some crusty bread, these easy baked chicken thighs make the perfect weeknight meal.
9. Mustard-Seared Tuna with Shallot Cream
Dijon mustard pairs surprisingly well with buttery tuna.