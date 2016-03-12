9 Quick Brunch Recipes to Compensate for Daylight Savings Time

Just because you're losing an hour of sleep this weekend, doesn't mean you can't still sleep in and have an amazing breakfast. From sweet-savory bacon to gluten-free waffles rancheros, here are nine superfast brunch recipes to make for daylight savings time.

F&W's Justin Chapple uses a resealable plastic bag to mix his pancake batter and pipe out perfect pancakes—resulting in one less bowl to wash.

Chef Spike Mendelsohn's fast, healthy breakfast burritos are filled with scrambled eggs (lightened with egg whites), feta, turkey bacon and spinach.

Poaching a dozen eggs at once in a muffin pan in the oven makes these cute, tasty breakfast sliders extraordinarily easy to prepare for a crowd.

What's better than slices of smoky bacon slathered in a spicy honey mixture?

Broccoli has tons of vitamin K, which helps improve cognitive abilities, as well as a chemical called sulforaphane, which research suggests could aid in the brain repairing itself. While it’s not a common breakfast ingredient, broccoli is delicious in a simple frittata or “breakfast pizza,” as chef Marc Murphy calls it.

This superquick "breakfast pizza" takes just 25 minutes to make.

Stirring delicious herbed croutons directly into soft, creamy scrambled eggs eliminates the need for a side of toast.

While strawberries are a fruit tailor-made for dessert, they also add delicious, sweet acidity to any breakfast. This lovely berry porridge, made with rolled oats, is especially good because it's not too sweet: There's no added sugar. It also takes only 15 minutes to make, which is perfect for a quick weekday breakfast.

Masa harina, a flour made from corn, is added to these gluten-free waffles to give them a sweet, grainy flavor.

This Spanish omelet comes together in just 30 minutes.