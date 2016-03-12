9 Quick Brunch Recipes to Compensate for Daylight Savings Time

Spring forward with these quick brunch dishes.
Just because you're losing an hour of sleep this weekend, doesn't mean you can't still sleep in and have an amazing breakfast. From sweet-savory bacon to gluten-free waffles rancheros, here are nine superfast brunch recipes to make for daylight savings time.
1. Whole-Wheat Pancakes with Roasted Berries
F&W's Justin Chapple uses a resealable plastic bag to mix his pancake batter and pipe out perfect pancakes—resulting in one less bowl to wash.
2. Breakfast Burrito
Chef Spike Mendelsohn's fast, healthy breakfast burritos are filled with scrambled eggs (lightened with egg whites), feta, turkey bacon and spinach.
3. Open-Face Egg and Grilled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches
Poaching a dozen eggs at once in a muffin pan in the oven makes these cute, tasty breakfast sliders extraordinarily easy to prepare for a crowd.
4. Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon
What's better than slices of smoky bacon slathered in a spicy honey mixture?
5. Broccoli Frittata
This superquick "breakfast pizza" takes just 25 minutes to make.
6. Scrambled Eggs with Herbed Croutons
Stirring delicious herbed croutons directly into soft, creamy scrambled eggs eliminates the need for a side of toast.
7. Oatmeal with Strawberries, Toasted Walnuts and Skyr
This lovely berry porridge, made with rolled oats, is especially good because it's not too sweet: There's no added sugar.
8. Gluten-Free Waffles Rancheros
Masa harina, a flour made from corn, is added to these gluten-free waffles to give them a sweet, grainy flavor.
9. Mushroom Tortilla
This Spanish omelet comes together in just 30 minutes.