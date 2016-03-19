9 Omelets You Can Eat for Dinner

Filling and versatile, an omelet is the ultimate breakfast-for-dinner dish. Add a side of homemade fries or a salad and make one of these deliciously savory omelet recipes for your next dinner.

This omelet is fillet with two classic ingredients (mushrooms and goat cheese) and one unusual addition (fresh pea shoots).

In a superlative combination of fish eggs and chicken eggs, Jacques Pépin stuffs a classic French omelet with sour cream, chives and diced pressed caviar. This dish screams for a Champagne pairing.

The dill, fish sauce and scallions in this round omelet may seem like an overly bold combination of flavors, but the result is surprisingly delicious.

This single, giant, puffy omelet can serve four people.

Chef Thomas Keller swears by a one-egg omelet. The result is delicate, alluring and perfect with the creamy chanterelle filling here.

© Eva Kolenko

F&W's Kay Chun adds black quinoa to her omelets to up the protein content and make them more substantial.

© Richard Gerhard Jung

This open-faced omelet is studded with mushrooms, snow peas and shrimp.

Tangy crab is incredible in an omelet.

This Greek-inspired omelet is as much zucchini as it is egg.