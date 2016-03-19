9 Omelets You Can Eat for Dinner

Breakfast for dinner done right.
Filling and versatile, an omelet is the ultimate breakfast-for-dinner dish. Add a side of homemade fries or a salad and make one of these deliciously savory omelet recipes for your next dinner.
1. Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Omelets
This omelet is fillet with two classic ingredients (mushrooms and goat cheese) and one unusual addition (fresh pea shoots).
2. Omelet with Pressed Caviar and Sour Cream
In a superlative combination of fish eggs and chicken eggs, Jacques Pépin stuffs a classic French omelet with sour cream, chives and diced pressed caviar. This dish screams for a Champagne pairing.
3. Lao Omelet with Dill, Scallion and Thai Chile
The dill, fish sauce and scallions in this round omelet may seem like an overly bold combination of flavors, but the result is surprisingly delicious.
4. Baked Spring Vegetable Omelet with Goat Cheese and Mint
This single, giant, puffy omelet can serve four people.
5. Chanterelle Omelets with Fines Herbes Sauce
Chef Thomas Keller swears by a one-egg omelet. The result is delicate, alluring and perfect with the creamy chanterelle filling here.
6. Quinoa-Dill Omelet with Feta
F&W's Kay Chun adds black quinoa to her omelets to up the protein content and make them more substantial.
7. Oven-Baked Asian Omelet
This open-faced omelet is studded with mushrooms, snow peas and shrimp.
8. Deviled Crab Omelets
Tangy crab is incredible in an omelet.
9. Zucchini Omelet
This Greek-inspired omelet is as much zucchini as it is egg.