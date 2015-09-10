9 Nutty Recipes for Walnut Season

With the end of summer comes the dawn of walnut season. Buttery, sweet and just slightly bitter, the nuts are great for cracking and eating by the handful, but they're also terrific in sauces, desserts, salads, breads and more. Here are nine nutty and delicious recipes to kick off walnut season:
1. Walnut Pesto
Toss this pesto with pasta or roasted vegetables, spread it on thickly sliced tomatoes and broil, or stuff it under the skin of a chicken before roasting.
2. Green Olive and Walnut Crostini
This chunky, nutty green-olive topping was inspired by tapenade, the Provençal black-olive spread.
3. Vegetables with Walnut Dressing
Instead of toasting walnuts in the oven, use a grill: Wrap the nuts in foil before placing them in the coals or on the grate.
4. Crunchy Walnut Toffee
Serve it by itself or on top of roasted sweet potatoes.
5. Walnut Bread
This whole wheat bread studded with toasted walnuts is divine with foie gras terrine and also delectable with an assortment of cheeses after dinner.
6. Walnut Snowball Cookies
These buttery, crumbly, sugar-dusted cookies are irresistible. Jerusalem cooks personalize them with different nuts and aromatic flavorings, like rose water or cardamom.
7. Honey-Walnut Bars
Buttery and crisp on the bottom, and gooey and nutty on the top, these bar cookies from pastry chef and cookbook author Mindy Segal combine honey and two types of salt in the rich caramel topping.
8. Pickled Green Tomato, Watercress & Walnut Tabbouleh
For his twist on the Middle-Eastern salad called tabbouleh, Michael Solomonov pickles crunchy green tomatoes instead of using the usual fresh red ones. Also atypical are the walnuts, which add extra crunch and an appealing toasty flavor.
9. Linguine with Kale, Lemon and Walnuts
Curtis Stone uses kale and walnuts to flavor his lemony pasta, but the surprise ingredient is fresh, bright basil, which isn't typically a part of this classic combination.
