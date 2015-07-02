9 No-Bake Desserts for the Fourth of July

Leave the oven off and spend more time outside this Fourth of July. From over-the-top cheesecake to instant ice cream sandwiches, here are nine amazing no-bake desserts to make this weekend.

1. No-Bake Chocolate Custard

This supersilky dessert is ready in just 20 minutes.

2. No-Bake White Chocolate Cheesecake with Strawberries

Melted white chocolate and citrus zest star in the creamy filling for this incredible cheesecake.

3. Instant Ice Cream Sandwiches

Store-bought crisp chocolate wafer cookies make quick work of these ice cream sandwiches.

4. Peanut Butter-Oat Bites with Sea Salt and Cinnamon

A food processor makes quick work of these gluten-free, no-bake peanut butter cookies.

5. No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies

These ultra-peanutty cookies require just four ingredients.

6. Icebox Chocolate Cheesecake

Nabisco chocolate wafers, cream cheese and chocolate syrup are all you need for this delicious "cheater's" cheesecake.

7. Passion Fruit Ice Cream Pie with a Ginger Crust

This over-the-top dessert is topped with an incredible combination of dulce de leche and passion fruit nectar.

8. No-Bake Chocolate-Toffee Cookies

Nutella adds fantastic hazelnut-chocolate flavor to these make-ahead treats.

9. Gianduja Mousse

Folding in whipped cream and crème fraiche takes this luscious chocolate-hazelnut spread to another level.

