9 Must-Make Compound Butters for Summer Grilling

Grilled corn on the cob rolled in plain butter is an ideal summer pairing. But this season, take your grilling up a level with delicious and easy-to-make flavored butters. From hearty portobello mushrooms to jumbo shrimp, here are nine recipes that benefit from incredible compound butters.

These supereasy, indulgent potatoes are based on a recipe Brooklyn butcher Tom Mylan found in a South Dakota centennial cookbook. They're layered with pats of chive and sour cream butter, then wrapped in foil and grilled until soft and delicious.

Star chef Bobby Flay cooks corn on the cob with the husk tied back so it forms a type of handle.

Grilling lobsters at home, like F&W's Gail Simmons does, is supereasy if you have your fishmonger clean and halve the lobsters for you.

Blaine Wetzel drizzles his grilled oysters with a flavorful tequila butter.

Chef Blaine Wetzel grills oysters, then drizzles them with butter flavored with sage, oregano, lemon juice and tequila.

Barbecue expert Steven Raichlen's compound butter gives these meaty swordfish steaks a piquant, herbal taste.

How do you upgrade tender charred broccoli? Toss it with a butter flavored with lime zest, honey and smoky chipotle Tabasco.

Studs of pickles cut the richness of this butter, which is the perfect pair to Marcia Kiesel’s super-easy salmon. © Anson Smart

Tangy pickle-studded butter is perfect with low-maintenance grilled salmon fillets.

This side dish of grilled portobellos with herbed butter is satisfying enough to be a vegetarian main course.

Drizzling shrimp with an Asian-inflected butter is not only delicious—it also helps keep them from drying out.