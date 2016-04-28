9 Must-Make Compound Butters for Summer Grilling

Up your butter game.

F&W Editors
April 28, 2016

Grilled corn on the cob rolled in plain butter is an ideal summer pairing. But this season, take your grilling up a level with delicious and easy-to-make flavored butters. From hearty portobello mushrooms to jumbo shrimp, here are nine recipes that benefit from incredible compound butters.

1. Grill-Baked Potatoes with Chive Butter

These supereasy, indulgent potatoes are based on a recipe Brooklyn butcher Tom Mylan found in a South Dakota centennial cookbook. They're layered with pats of chive and sour cream butter, then wrapped in foil and grilled until soft and delicious.

2. Grilled Corn with Mango-Habanero Butter

Star chef Bobby Flay cooks corn on the cob with the husk tied back so it forms a type of handle.

3. Grilled Lobsters with Miso-Chile Butter

Grilling lobsters at home, like F&W's Gail Simmons does, is supereasy if you have your fishmonger clean and halve the lobsters for you.

4. Grilled Oysters with Spiced Tequila Butter

Blaine Wetzel drizzles his grilled oysters with a flavorful tequila butter.

Chef Blaine Wetzel grills oysters, then drizzles them with butter flavored with sage, oregano, lemon juice and tequila.

5. Grilled Swordfish Steaks with Basil-Caper Butter

Barbecue expert Steven Raichlen's compound butter gives these meaty swordfish steaks a piquant, herbal taste.

6. Grilled Broccoli with Chipotle-Lime Butter and Queso Fresco

How do you upgrade tender charred broccoli? Toss it with a butter flavored with lime zest, honey and smoky chipotle Tabasco.

 

7. Grilled Salmon with Dill Pickle Butter

Studs of pickles cut the richness of this butter, which is the perfect pair to Marcia Kiesel’s super-easy salmon.

Tangy pickle-studded butter is perfect with low-maintenance grilled salmon fillets.

8. Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Tarragon-Parsley Butter

This side dish of grilled portobellos with herbed butter is satisfying enough to be a vegetarian main course.

9. Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with Kimchi-Miso Butter

Drizzling shrimp with an Asian-inflected butter is not only delicious—it also helps keep them from drying out.

