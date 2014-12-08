9 Milk Punches to Try This Season

Is Monday too early to start thinking about what we'll be eating and drinking next weekend? We think not. We have the decadent Southern cocktail milk punch on our minds. Here, nine amazing milk punches around the country to sip next Sunday morning (and evening). And if you aren't close to any of these spots, make milk punch at home using our recipes for classic rum and bourbon versions.

1. Midnight Milk Punch at Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen in Morristown, NJ.

At restaurateur Chris Cannon's new multi-concept restaurant, bar and event space, head bartender Christopher James serves a blend of the 86 Co. Tequila Cabeza, agave, whole milk, Bitter Truth mole bitters and absinthe.

2. Cotechino Milk Punch at Lo Spiedo in Philadelphia.

Beverage director Steve Wildy bases his cocktail around autumn-spiced applejack at this wood fire-driven spot, along with vanilla, green tea and clarified milk.

3. Off-Menu Milk Punch at Brennan's of Houston.

One of the restaurant's most popular cocktails isn't even on the menu; in-the-know drinkers request the classic cocktail, made with milk, brandy, sugar, vanilla extract and a dusting of freshly ground nutmeg.

4. Clouds over California at Providence in Los Angeles.

John Richard Thomas Jackson's boozy, dairy-free interpretation of the breakfast beverage incorporates cinnamon-infused soymilk, persimmon, pear, apple syrup, white pepper, Velvet Falernum, Caña Brava white rum and Boyd & Blair potato vodka.

5. e.m.p. at Blenheim in New York City.

Jonathan Russell's rum-based milk punch also includes sugarcane liqueur Batavia Arrack, black tea, citrus and fresh whey from farms in the Catskills.

6. Classic Milk Punch at Commander’s Palace in New Orleans.

The sweet, frothy concoction at this iconic New Orleans landmark is blended with 2-percent milk, bourbon, egg whites, sugar, vanilla extract, ice and ground nutmeg.

7. The Navana at Ty Lounge at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Bartender Martin Montera's creamy cocktail, served hot or cold, features butterscotch schnapps, whole milk, Blue Curaçao liqueur and whipped cream.

8. The Golden Filigree at Celeste in Chicago.

Served on tap, this strong take on the classic is made with Rémy VSOP cognac, Plantation dark rum, Very Old Barton bourbon and milk whey.

9. English Milk Punch at Faith & Flower in Los Angeles.

More than 13 ingredients combine in "Chief of Booze" Michael Lay's unusual milk punch, which contains no actual milk but retains a silky, creamy mouthfeel after the milk solids are strained out. He incorporates rums from Trinidad, Jamaica and Puerto Rico, along with bourbon, Batavia Arrack, absinthe, fresh lemon, pineapple, cloves, coriander, cinnamon, Japanese Sencha tea and clarified milk.

