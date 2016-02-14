9 Margaritas to Drink With Your Friends on Valentine's Day

© JOHN KERNICK

Who needs a date when you have margaritas?

F&W Editors
February 14, 2016

Host a friends-only Valentine’s Day party to remember with pitchers full of sweet-tart margaritas. From classic lime to rosy red pomegranate, here are the best recipes for a very classy but romance-free night of icy booze.

1. Cucumber Margarita 

The only thing more refreshing than a margarita is one made with cucumbers.

2. Goiabardente 

Reinvent the classic margarita by swapping out the traditional sweetener with a subtly spicy jalapeño-infused agave nectar.

3. Mango Margarita 

At the Casa Noble estate, bartender David Yan created this margarita to showcase the property's tequila. He coats the rim of the glass with citrusy Tajin-brand chile powder, but any powdered chili will give the drink a fun kick. It's perfect to cool down with during the warm months of summer.

A powdered chile rim gives this cocktail a great kick.

4. Blueberry Margarita 

This quick and easy margarita recipe is made with muddled blueberries and bitters.

5. Classic Margarita 

You can’t go wrong with this tried and true recipe.

6. Amante Picante Margarita 

This spicy margarita combines three savory ingredients: jalapeno, cilantro and cucumber.

7. Blackberry-Mint Margarita 

Muddled blackberries give this cocktail its beautiful color; mint adds a refreshing zing.

8. Pomegranate Margaritas 

This red-hued cocktail is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

9. Blood Orange Margaritas 

The sweet-tart blood orange flavor intensifies the margarita-ness of this drink.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up