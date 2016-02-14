9 Margaritas to Drink With Your Friends on Valentine's Day

Host a friends-only Valentine’s Day party to remember with pitchers full of sweet-tart margaritas. From classic lime to rosy red pomegranate, here are the best recipes for a very classy but romance-free night of icy booze.

The only thing more refreshing than a margarita is one made with cucumbers.

Reinvent the classic margarita by swapping out the traditional sweetener with a subtly spicy jalapeño-infused agave nectar.

At the Casa Noble estate, bartender David Yan created this margarita to showcase the property's tequila. He coats the rim of the glass with citrusy Tajin-brand chile powder, but any powdered chili will give the drink a fun kick. It's perfect to cool down with during the warm months of summer.

A powdered chile rim gives this cocktail a great kick.

This quick and easy margarita recipe is made with muddled blueberries and bitters.

You can’t go wrong with this tried and true recipe.

This spicy margarita combines three savory ingredients: jalapeno, cilantro and cucumber.

Muddled blackberries give this cocktail its beautiful color; mint adds a refreshing zing.

This red-hued cocktail is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

The sweet-tart blood orange flavor intensifies the margarita-ness of this drink.