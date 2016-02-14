9 Margaritas to Drink With Your Friends on Valentine's Day

Who needs a date when you have margaritas?
Host a friends-only Valentine’s Day party to remember with pitchers full of sweet-tart margaritas. From classic lime to rosy red pomegranate, here are the best recipes for a very classy but romance-free night of icy booze.
1. Cucumber Margarita
The only thing more refreshing than a margarita is one made with cucumbers.
2. Goiabardente
Reinvent the classic margarita by swapping out the traditional sweetener with a subtly spicy jalapeño-infused agave nectar.
3. Mango Margarita
A powdered chile rim gives this cocktail a great kick.
4. Blueberry Margarita
This quick and easy margarita recipe is made with muddled blueberries and bitters.
5. Classic Margarita
You can’t go wrong with this tried and true recipe.
6. Amante Picante Margarita
This spicy margarita combines three savory ingredients: jalapeno, cilantro and cucumber.
7. Blackberry-Mint Margarita
Muddled blackberries give this cocktail its beautiful color; mint adds a refreshing zing.
8. Pomegranate Margaritas
This red-hued cocktail is perfect for Valentine’s Day.
9. Blood Orange Margaritas
The sweet-tart blood orange flavor intensifies the margarita-ness of this drink.