9 Make-Ahead Super Bowl Casseroles

Your Super Bowl spread needs a casserole.

F&W Editors
January 29, 2016

Casseroles are ideal game day dishes because they're easy to make ahead, perfect for a crowd and crazy comforting. Here, the best, most epically indulgent recipes for Super Bowl Sunday.

1. Chicken Taco Casserole 

© Evi Abeler

Think of this as backwards nachos.

2. Macaroni-and-Beef Casserole 

This hearty cumin-scented casserole has an irresistible cheesy-crisp topping.

3. Creamy Shrimp Casserole with Buttery Crumbs 

Hot sauce and sherry wine give this excellent casserole layers of flavor.

4. Enchilada Casserole with Pulled Chicken and Spinach 

These enchiladas take a cue from lasagna—they're stacked instead of rolled.

5. Chicken Ramen Casserole 

Here’s a great new way to use ramen noodles.

6. Creamy Chipotle Chicken Casserole 

You can make this creamy casserole as spicy as you want.

7. Baked Pierogi-Chicken-Bacon Casserole 

This easy-to-make baked pierogi-chicken casserole is loaded with bacon and sharp cheddar cheese.

8. Chicken Chili Casserole 

Spicy chili and crumbly cornbread come together in this bubbling, cheesy dish.

9. Southern Baked Chicken Casserole 

This is a slightly modernized take on a very traditional Southern recipe. Instead of the usual canned cream of chicken soup, it calls for a quick white sauce.

 

