9 Make-Ahead Super Bowl Casseroles

Casseroles are ideal game day dishes because they're easy to make ahead, perfect for a crowd and crazy comforting. Here, the best, most epically indulgent recipes for Super Bowl Sunday.

Think of this as backwards nachos.

This hearty cumin-scented casserole has an irresistible cheesy-crisp topping.

Hot sauce and sherry wine give this excellent casserole layers of flavor.

These enchiladas take a cue from lasagna—they're stacked instead of rolled.

Here’s a great new way to use ramen noodles.

You can make this creamy casserole as spicy as you want.

This easy-to-make baked pierogi-chicken casserole is loaded with bacon and sharp cheddar cheese.

Spicy chili and crumbly cornbread come together in this bubbling, cheesy dish.

This is a slightly modernized take on a very traditional Southern recipe. Instead of the usual canned cream of chicken soup, it calls for a quick white sauce.