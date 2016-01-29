9 Make-Ahead Super Bowl Casseroles

Your Super Bowl spread needs a casserole.
Casseroles are ideal game day dishes because they're easy to make ahead, perfect for a crowd and crazy comforting. Here, the best, most epically indulgent recipes for Super Bowl Sunday.
1. Chicken Taco Casserole
Think of this as backwards nachos.
2. Macaroni-and-Beef Casserole
This hearty cumin-scented casserole has an irresistible cheesy-crisp topping.
3. Creamy Shrimp Casserole with Buttery Crumbs
Hot sauce and sherry wine give this excellent casserole layers of flavor.
4. Enchilada Casserole with Pulled Chicken and Spinach
These enchiladas take a cue from lasagna—they're stacked instead of rolled.
5. Chicken Ramen Casserole
Here’s a great new way to use ramen noodles.
6. Creamy Chipotle Chicken Casserole
You can make this creamy casserole as spicy as you want.
7. Baked Pierogi-Chicken-Bacon Casserole
This easy-to-make baked pierogi-chicken casserole is loaded with bacon and sharp cheddar cheese.
8. Chicken Chili Casserole
Spicy chili and crumbly cornbread come together in this bubbling, cheesy dish.
9. Southern Baked Chicken Casserole
This is a slightly modernized take on a very traditional Southern recipe. Instead of the usual canned cream of chicken soup, it calls for a quick white sauce.