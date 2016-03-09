9 Make-Ahead Recipes for National Pack Your Lunch Day

Bringing your own lunch to school or work is great for both your wallet and your health. In honor of National Pack Your Lunch Day tomorrow, here are nine amazing lunches that can easily be made ahead of time.

Make a big batch of this terrific, fast Middle Eastern salad.

The traditional version of this Provençal sandwich is basically a salade niçoise on a roll. For this vegetarian version, we've omitted the tuna and added fennel and chickpeas. Stuff the filling into hollowed-out rolls and let the delicious juices soak into the bread.

Instead of beans, add healthy brown rice to this delicious burrito.

Whole-wheat spaghetti and fiery red curry paste star in this healthy version of the classic Chinese take-out dish, sesame noodles.

These portable, layered salads take a cue from French verrines.

Cut back on the sugar and use fresh blueberries instead of jelly in this simple twist on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

This refreshing, crunchy salad combines a slew of nutrient-rich ingredients including carrots and mung bean sprouts.

Alsatian pizza was the inspiration for Jean-Georges Vongerichten's incredible quiche.

Store-bought rotisserie chicken makes quick work of these fantastic sandwiches, which feature a curry-yogurt sauce flavored with mango chutney.