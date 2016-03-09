9 Make-Ahead Recipes for National Pack Your Lunch Day

Packing lunch doesn't have to be a chore.

F&W Editors
March 09, 2016

Bringing your own lunch to school or work is great for both your wallet and your health. In honor of National Pack Your Lunch Day tomorrow, here are nine amazing lunches that can easily be made ahead of time.

1. Couscous Salad with Zucchini and Roasted Almonds

Make a big batch of this terrific, fast Middle Eastern salad.

2. Pan Bagnat

The traditional version of this Provençal sandwich is basically a salade niçoise on a roll. For this vegetarian version, we've omitted the tuna and added fennel and chickpeas. Stuff the filling into hollowed-out rolls and let the delicious juices soak into the bread.

3. Chicken Burrito with Brown Rice

Instead of beans, add healthy brown rice to this delicious burrito.

4. Red Curry Peanut Noodles

Whole-wheat spaghetti and fiery red curry paste star in this healthy version of the classic Chinese take-out dish, sesame noodles.

5. Layered Chicken Salad with Coriander-Yogurt Dressing

These portable, layered salads take a cue from French verrines.

6. Almond Butter and Fresh Blueberry Sandwich

Cut back on the sugar and use fresh blueberries instead of jelly in this simple twist on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

7. Cellophane Noodle and Vegetable Salad

This refreshing, crunchy salad combines a slew of nutrient-rich ingredients including carrots and mung bean sprouts.

8. Bacon, Cheddar and Onion Quiche

Thin-crusted Alsatian pizza was the inspiration behind star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's fantastic quiche.

MICHAEL TUREK

Alsatian pizza was the inspiration for Jean-Georges Vongerichten's incredible quiche.

9. Indian Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Store-bought rotisserie chicken makes quick work of these fantastic sandwiches, which feature a curry-yogurt sauce flavored with mango chutney.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up