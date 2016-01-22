9 Luxurious Things To Do With Chocolate

Classic chocolate sandwich cookies and jumbo brownies are always an excellent choice when it comes to dessert—but they're not the only great way to use chocolate. From DIY truffles to over-the-top hot chocolate, here are nine delicious, indulgent recipes that feature chocolate.
1. Do-It-Yourself Truffles
Coat truffles in your favorite toppings like crushed toffee bits or toasted coconut.
2. Double-Chocolate Hot Chocolate
Both bittersweet and milk chocolate star in this luscious hot chocolate recipe. Take it over-the-top with these light and fluffy marshmallows.
3. No-Bake White Chocolate Cheesecake with Strawberries
Baker Kamran Siddiqi beats melted white chocolate and citrus zest into the creamy filling for a deep, decadent flavor.
4. Milk-Chocolate Tart with Pretzel Crust
This gorgeous tribute to the chocolate-covered pretzel hits just the right salty-sweet note.
5. Chocolate Corn Flakes
Bittersweet chocolate and corn flakes are all you need for these crispy, chocolatey treats.
6. Chocolate Matcha Coconut Cups
Star blogger Molly Yeh's bite-sized cups are made with rich dark chocolate and filled with a matcha-coconut cream.
7. Spiced Chocolate Fondue
This incredible dessert fondue is made with fragrant spices including cinnamon, clove, cardamom and ginger.
8. Mayan Chocolate Pudding
Ground habanero chiles give this pot de crème its fantastic, slightly smoky flavor.
9. Chocolate Truffle Layer Cake
This show-stopping cake has layers of dark chocolate and white chocolate ganache and fudgy dark chocolate frosting.
RELATED: Mom's Chocolate Cake