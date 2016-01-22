9 Luxurious Things To Do With Chocolate

Coat truffles in your favorite toppings like crushed toffee bits or toasted coconut.

Both bittersweet and milk chocolate star in this luscious hot chocolate recipe. Take it over-the-top with these light and fluffy marshmallows.

© Kamran Siddiqi

Baker Kamran Siddiqi beats melted white chocolate and citrus zest into the creamy filling for a deep, decadent flavor.

This gorgeous tribute to the chocolate-covered pretzel hits just the right salty-sweet note.

Bittersweet chocolate and corn flakes are all you need for these crispy, chocolatey treats.

Star blogger Molly Yeh's bite-sized cups are made with rich dark chocolate and filled with a matcha-coconut cream.

This incredible dessert fondue is made with fragrant spices including cinnamon, clove, cardamom and ginger.

Ground habanero chiles give this pot de crème its fantastic, slightly smoky flavor.

This show-stopping cake has layers of dark chocolate and white chocolate ganache and fudgy dark chocolate frosting.



RELATED: Mom's Chocolate Cake