9 Luxe Finger Foods for a Red Carpet Party

Great ideas for your Academy Awards party.
An Academy Awards viewing party deserves more than a bowlful of cheese doodles and a sad platter of crudités. Step up your munchies game with bite-sized snacks that are as elegant as the Oscars. Here, our best recipes for refined (but still super-snackable) Oscar party finger foods.
1. Deviled Eggs with Pickled Shrimp
To amp up his creamy dill-and-chive deviled eggs, Bobby Flay tops them with tangy pickled shrimp.
2. Crispy Polenta Bites with Arugula Tapenade
Instead of using polenta as a side dish, turn it into crouton-like hors d'oeuvres like these, which are piled with a crunchy arugula-and-radish tapenade.
3. Roasted Fingerling Potato and Pressed Caviar Canapés
For this easy, impressive hors d'oeuvre, top roasted fingerling potatoes with sour cream and slender diamonds of pressed caviar.
4. Crispy Frico with Ripe Pear
Top crispy fried cheese chips with thinly sliced pear and really good balsamic vinegar for a fast and delicious snack.
5. 7-Minute Salmon Caviar Sushi Bites
This is an inexpensive, easy, playful take on a sushi roll.
6. Skewered Shrimp and Ham with Apple Jelly
Andrew Zimmern's grilled shrimp-and-ham hors d'oeuvres are sweet, savory and spicy all at once—making them the perfect party food.
7. Smoked Salmon Crisps
This is an easy adaptation of chef Thomas Keller’s famous salmon cornets.
8. Cauliflower Fritters
These fritters are studded with crunchy nubs of cauliflower florets and topped with tangy yogurt sauce and salmon roe.
9. Wild Mushroom Crostini
For these crostini, chef Ford Fry tops creamy ricotta with a mix of garlicky mushrooms and a handful of herbs.