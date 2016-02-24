9 Luxe Finger Foods for a Red Carpet Party

An Academy Awards viewing party deserves more than a bowlful of cheese doodles and a sad platter of crudités. Step up your munchies game with bite-sized snacks that are as elegant as the Oscars. Here, our best recipes for refined (but still super-snackable) Oscar party finger foods.

To amp up his creamy dill-and-chive deviled eggs, Bobby Flay tops them with tangy pickled shrimp.

Instead of using polenta as a side dish, turn it into crouton-like hors d'oeuvres like these, which are piled with a crunchy arugula-and-radish tapenade.

For this easy, impressive hors d'oeuvre, top roasted fingerling potatoes with sour cream and slender diamonds of pressed caviar.

Top crispy fried cheese chips with thinly sliced pear and really good balsamic vinegar for a fast and delicious snack.

This is an inexpensive, easy, playful take on a sushi roll.

Andrew Zimmern's grilled shrimp-and-ham hors d'oeuvres are sweet, savory and spicy all at once—making them the perfect party food.

This is an easy adaptation of chef Thomas Keller’s famous salmon cornets.

These fritters are studded with crunchy nubs of cauliflower florets and topped with tangy yogurt sauce and salmon roe.

For these crostini, chef Ford Fry tops creamy ricotta with a mix of garlicky mushrooms and a handful of herbs.