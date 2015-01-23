9 Killer Recipes From Chefs Who Will Cook at Expo Milano

This spring, Expo Milano 2015 will open the doors on the first world's fair dedicated to food. The United States Pavilion alone will boast a mammoth 7,200-square-foot working farm, and a James Beard Foundation-sponsored restaurant in downtown Milan will feature guest chefs like Tom Colicchio, Norman Van Aken and Barbara Lynch. If you can't make it to Italy, you can at least try the nine dishes from the chefs in this amazing lineup.

1. Apple Cider-Braised Cabbage

This recipe from Top Chef's Tom Colicchio is super-versatile: You can make it with red cabbage instead of green and serve it with a huge array of proteins, from seared scallops or fish to roast pork or chicken.

2. Kitchen-Sink Soba Noodles

Tossed in a spicy citrus-soy dressing, this recipe from Susan Feniger is adaptable to whatever vegetables you happen to have in your crisper.

3. Smoked Sturgeon with Caviar and Everything Bagel Crumbs

This simplified version of Daniel Humm’s whimsical appetizer at New York City's Eleven Madison Park has store-bought smoked sturgeon, hackleback caviar and rye crackers.

4. Fire-Grilled Oysters with Green Garlic and Pastis Butter

In this recipe by New Orleans chef John Besh, oyster juices mingle with butter, herbs, chile and pastis, making these irresistibly slurpable.

5. Mexican Chocolate Chip-Pumpkin Seed Cake

Based on almond cake, Rick Bayless's pumpkin-seed cake is moist and fluffy with just a whisper of a crisp crust.

6. Chicken Potpie with Cream Biscuit Topping

Marc Murphy was inspired to make this bacony potpie by his chef de cuisine, Frank Proto, whose grandmother's specialty was duck potpie.

7. Kiwi Raita

Chef Norman Van Aken swaps traditional cucumber for kiwi in this lightly spiced Indian yogurt condiment.

8. Pickled Vegetable Salad with Soft-Boiled Eggs

Barbara Lynch tosses the shaved beets, turnips and fennel with vinegar and olive oil until they're slightly pickled.

9. Gnocchi with Creamy Crab Pan Sauce

The key to the creamy pan sauce that covers John Besh's tender potato gnocchi is a rich crab stock, a splash of vermouth and a pinch of crushed red pepper.

