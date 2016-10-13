9 Killer Pumpkin Desserts for Halloween

From hand pies to parfaits, here are the best pumpkin-packed desserts to make for your Halloween party.

This spiced pumpkin pudding with beautiful meringue swirls is inspired by classic Southern pies that are all about the fluffy, golden meringue on top. It is truly an ideal dessert for Halloween night as it is super light, not too sweet and won’t keep you from fitting into your costume. © John Kernick

Dean Fearing and Jill Bates, the pastry chef at Fearing's, collaborated on this spiced pumpkin pudding covered with meringue swirls. "It's what all Southerners love about their pies, whether they're coconut, chocolate or banana—the meringue," Fearing says.

Tom Fundaro asked his pastry chef Susan Masch for a pumpkin dessert that "wasn't the ubiquitous créme brûlée." Masch came up with this riff on a traditional English steamed pudding. Warm, soft, spicy and simple, it may be one of the best pumpkin desserts you'll ever eat, which makes it perfect to serve to a Halloween crowd. © Ray Kachatorian

These bars have all of the spice and warmth of classic pumpkin pie, but they’re more easily assembled as bars with a simple press-in crust.

Layers of silky pumpkin mousse and coffee-dipped ladyfingers create a spectacular tiramisu that's a terrific alternative to pumpkin pie.

© Christina Holmes

F&W’s Justin Chapple layers superspeedy pumpkin mousse with whipped mascarpone cream and crushed chocolate wafer cookies for his gorgeous, delicious parfaits.

Inspired by the best qualities of holiday fruitcakes, these tender, scone-like cookies get a boozy kick from the brandy in the glaze.

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern's amazing hand pies are easy to make and fun to eat.

These supermoist, gluten-free cupcakes have terrific pumpkin flavor and an irresistible topping of fluffy, creamy frosting and golden caramel sauce.

Pumpkin pie filling is terrific smothered in the buttery, nutty praline topping.