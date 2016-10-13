9 Killer Pumpkin Desserts for Halloween

Don’t just carve jack-o’-lanterns this Halloween; go pumpkin-crazy!
From hand pies to parfaits, here are the best pumpkin-packed desserts to make for your Halloween party.
1. Pumpkin Pudding with Mile-High Meringue
Dean Fearing and Jill Bates, the pastry chef at Fearing's, collaborated on this spiced pumpkin pudding covered with meringue swirls. "It's what all Southerners love about their pies, whether they're coconut, chocolate or banana—the meringue," Fearing says.
2. Warm Pumpkin Cake
Warm, soft, spicy and simple, this may be one of the best pumpkin desserts you'll ever eat.
3. Pumpkin Pie Bars
These bars have all of the spice and warmth of classic pumpkin pie, but they’re more easily assembled as bars with a simple press-in crust.
4. Pumpkin Tiramisu
Layers of silky pumpkin mousse and coffee-dipped ladyfingers create a spectacular tiramisu that's a terrific alternative to pumpkin pie.
5. Pumpkin Parfaits
F&W’s Justin Chapple layers superspeedy pumpkin mousse with whipped mascarpone cream and crushed chocolate wafer cookies for his gorgeous, delicious parfaits.
6. Pumpkin Cookies with Dried Fruit and Pistachios
Inspired by the best qualities of holiday fruitcakes, these tender, scone-like cookies get a boozy kick from the brandy in the glaze.
7. Pumpkin Hand Pies
These delicious pumpkin hand pies are easy to make and fun to eat.
8. Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Ginger Cupcakes
These supermoist, gluten-free cupcakes have terrific pumpkin flavor and an irresistible topping of fluffy, creamy frosting and golden caramel sauce.
9. Pumpkin-Walnut Praline Bars
Pumpkin pie filling is terrific smothered in the buttery, nutty praline topping.