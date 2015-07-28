9 Killer Kebabs for a Summer Cookout

Easy to assemble and quick to grill—kebabs are perfect for outdoor entertaining. From flaky fish to juicy beef, here are nine amazing kebabs to make this summer.

1. Honey-Thyme Chicken-and-Apricot Kebabs

F&W's Justin Chapple upgrades simple grilled chicken kebabs with a sweet-sticky honey-thyme glaze.

2. Grilled Squash Ribbons and Prosciutto with Mint Dressing

Grilling zucchini and summer squash ribbons on skewers keeps the insides tender while simultnaeously creating wonderfully charred, crisp edges.

3. Spicy Lamb Shish Kebabs

These healthy lamb kebabs are marinated in a tangy yogurt mix for an extra hit of flavor.

4. Spiced Shrimp and Tomato Kebabs

This is the perfect party recipe because you can marinate the shrimp and thread the skewers ahead of time.

5. Grilled Swordfish Kebabs

These Moroccan-inspired fish kebabs are easy to make and pair well with almost any vegetable salad.

6. Grilled Rib Eye Brochettes with Charmoula

Chef Tim McKee's succulent steak kebabs are served with a spicy, vibrant North African sauce.

7. West African Chicken Kebabs

These simple Nigerian chicken kebabs have a crunchy coating of peanuts, ginger, garlic and paprika.

8. Monkfish and Chorizo Kebabs

Tender, lobster-like monkfish and smoky chorizo star in these fast skewers.

9. Grilled Zucchini Kebabs with Zucchini Dip

Chef Eric Ripert's healthy vegetarian skewers make great use of summer zucchini.

