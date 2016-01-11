9 Japanese Comfort Foods to Make Right Now

Japan might be known for its pristine sushi and other delicate, minimalist dishes, but it’s also responsible for some seriously filling, rib-sticking comfort foods, like giant bowls of ramen and crispy fried tempura. Here, nine delicious, indulgent Japanese recipes to make on cold winter nights.

Fantastically crunchy tempura shrimp star in Andrew Zimmern's mellow, slightly sweet soba noodles with super-simple dashi broth.

These fried, breaded pork cutlets take just 30 minutes to prepare.

© John Kernick

Chef Jonathan Brooks makes a delicious version of the savory Japanese pancake called okonomiyaki, loaded with red cabbage and chewy udon noodles, and topped with a fried egg.

This savory steamed Japanese egg custard is topped with sweet crabmeat and earthy shiitake mushrooms.

Nobu Matsuhisa's teriyaki recipe couldn't be simpler.

© Fredrika Stjärne

Making restaurant-style ramen takes days. A quick cheat is to add instant ramen noodles to chicken broth enriched with smoky country ham.

These juicy Japanese meatballs, known as tsukune, are grilled on skewers with the finger-size green peppers called shishitos.



RELATED: 7 Yakitori Recipes to Make at Home

In Japan, this dish is called yakisoba. Yaki refers to the method of cooking—grilling, broiling or pan-frying—while soba refers to chuka soba, the long, thin yellow noodles that are stir-fried here.



RELATED: Stir-Fried Udon Noodles

"This is simple, easy bar food," F&W contributing editor Andrew Zimmern says.



RELATED: Beef Sukiyaki Recipe

7 Recipes for (Sometimes) Superspicy Shishito Peppers