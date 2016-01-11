9 Japanese Comfort Foods to Make Right Now

Get cozy with these Japanese recipes.

F&W Editors
January 11, 2016

Japan might be known for its pristine sushi and other delicate, minimalist dishes, but it’s also responsible for some seriously filling, rib-sticking comfort foods, like giant bowls of ramen and crispy fried tempura. Here, nine delicious, indulgent Japanese recipes to make on cold winter nights.

1. Soba Noodles with Hot Broth and Shrimp Tempura 

Fantastically crunchy tempura shrimp star in Andrew Zimmern's mellow, slightly sweet soba noodles with super-simple dashi broth.

2. Pork Tonkatsu 

These fried, breaded pork cutlets take just 30 minutes to prepare.

3. Red Cabbage and Fried Mortadella Okonomiyaki 

Chef Jonathan Brooks makes a delicious version of the savory Japanese pancake called okonomiyaki, loaded with red cabbage and chewy udon noodles, and topped with a fried egg.

4. Chawan Mushi 

This savory steamed Japanese egg custard is topped with sweet crabmeat and earthy shiitake mushrooms.

5. Classic Chicken Teriyaki 

Nobu Matsuhisa's teriyaki recipe couldn't be simpler.

6. Cheater’s Ramen with Country Ham, Parmesan and Egg 

Making restaurant-style ramen takes days. A quick cheat is to add instant ramen noodles to chicken broth enriched with smoky country ham.

7. Chicken Meatball and Shishito Yakitori 

These juicy Japanese meatballs, known as tsukune, are grilled on skewers with the finger-size green peppers called shishitos.

RELATED: 7 Yakitori Recipes to Make at Home

8. Stir-Fried Noodles and Pork 

In Japan, this dish is called yakisoba. Yaki refers to the method of cooking—grilling, broiling or pan-frying—while soba refers to chuka soba, the long, thin yellow noodles that are stir-fried here.

RELATED: Stir-Fried Udon Noodles

9. Broiled Yellowtail Collar with Daikon 

"This is simple, easy bar food," F&W contributing editor Andrew Zimmern says.

RELATED: Beef Sukiyaki Recipe
7 Recipes for (Sometimes) Superspicy Shishito Peppers

