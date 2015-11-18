9 Hot and Sour Soup Recipes That Are Better Than Takeout

1. Hot and Sour Soup with Lime

Lime-flavored ponzu sauce and lime wedges add delicious tangy flavor.

2. Hot-and-Sour Soup

Lucky Peach editor Peter Meehan loves this lighter, fresher, more flavorful version of the classic dish.

3. Hot and Sour Soup with Wontons

Upgrade the classic soup with homemade wontons, which are fun to make and even more fun to eat!

4. Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Tofu

This vegan version of the traditional soup is simple to make.

This vegan version of traditional Hot and Sour Soup bursts with flavor and is wildly easy to make. MOLLY YEH

5. Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen

Soft, chewy ramen noodles add a fun spin.

6. Hot and Sour Soup with Rice and Bok Choy

This healthy soup features fluffy jasmine rice and nutrient-rich bok choy.

7. Extra-Hot Hot and Sour Soup

If you like your soup extra spicy, this is for you.

8. Hot and Sour Soup with Bacon and Egg

Bacon adds smoky flavor to this delicious, comforting soup.

9. Hot-and-Sour Soup

This silky version includes traditional ingredients like earthy tree ear fungus, tender bamboo shoots and lily buds. It's especially easy to make if you follow this step-by-step guide.