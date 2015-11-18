9 Hot and Sour Soup Recipes That Are Better Than Takeout

Hot and sour soup is a beloved Chinese takeout staple, but it's easy to make at home and the results are extra-delicious. Here, nine amazing versions that are even better than takeout.

1. Hot and Sour Soup with Lime 
Lime-flavored ponzu sauce and lime wedges add delicious tangy flavor.

2. Hot-and-Sour Soup 
Lucky Peach editor Peter Meehan loves this lighter, fresher, more flavorful version of the classic dish.

3. Hot and Sour Soup with Wontons 
Upgrade the classic soup with homemade wontons, which are fun to make and even more fun to eat!

4. Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Tofu 
This vegan version of the traditional soup is simple to make.

This vegan version of traditional Hot and Sour Soup bursts with flavor and is wildly easy to make.

MOLLY YEH

5. Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen 
Soft, chewy ramen noodles add a fun spin. 

6. Hot and Sour Soup with Rice and Bok Choy 
This healthy soup features fluffy jasmine rice and nutrient-rich bok choy.

7. Extra-Hot Hot and Sour Soup 
If you like your soup extra spicy, this is for you. 

8. Hot and Sour Soup with Bacon and Egg 
Bacon adds smoky flavor to this delicious, comforting soup.

9. Hot-and-Sour Soup 
This silky version includes traditional ingredients like earthy tree ear fungus, tender bamboo shoots and lily buds. It's especially easy to make if you follow this step-by-step guide.

