9 Herbaceous Cocktails to Kick Start Spring

With spring just around the corner, it’s time to ditch the hot toddies and shake up something a little zestier. Take some inspiration from your garden and infuse your happy hour with fresh cilantro, mint and more. Here, ten recipes for bright and fresh cocktails made with herbs.

This extraordinary twist on the traditional gimlet includes fresh basil and celery bitters.

The combination of fresh basil, cilantro, mint and tarragon makes an unusually refreshing drink.

This sparkling take on a Mojito swaps in tarragon for the usual mint.

Yellow Chartreuse and Thai basil make this aromatic drink extra herbaceous.

This extra-gingery gin and ginger includes muddled mint.

Here is the perfect spring aperitif.

Lemon verbena, apple juice and gin come together in this spritzy drink.

Lavender isn’t just for soap. It’s amazing in this elegant cocktail.

Think of this drink as a lighter, brighter, springier Piña Colada.