9 Herbaceous Cocktails to Kick Start Spring

Toast spring with these herbaceous cocktails.
With spring just around the corner, it’s time to ditch the hot toddies and shake up something a little zestier. Take some inspiration from your garden and infuse your happy hour with fresh cilantro, mint and more. Here, ten recipes for bright and fresh cocktails made with herbs.
1. Basil Gimlet
This extraordinary twist on the traditional gimlet includes fresh basil and celery bitters.
2. Lemony Fresh Herb Coolers
The combination of fresh basil, cilantro, mint and tarragon makes an unusually refreshing drink.
3. Mojo Royale
This sparkling take on a Mojito swaps in tarragon for the usual mint.
4. L’il Jig
Yellow Chartreuse and Thai basil make this aromatic drink extra herbaceous.
5. Ginger Rogers
This extra-gingery gin and ginger includes muddled mint.
6. Cilantro Cooler
Here is the perfect spring aperitif.
7. California Collins
Lemon verbena, apple juice and gin come together in this spritzy drink.
8. Le Midi
Lavender isn’t just for soap. It’s amazing in this elegant cocktail.
9. Thai Boxer
Think of this drink as a lighter, brighter, springier Piña Colada.