9 Healthy Potato Recipes That Could Maybe, Possibly Help You Lose Weight

Everyone knows that starchy carbs cause weight gain, right? Maybe not in the case of potatoes, suggests a new paper by researchers at McGill University. The team fed two groups of mice a fattening diet. One group was also fed a potato extract. The second group gained much less weight than the other mice, which led to the conclusion that potatoes’ high concentration of polyphenols could be the key to keeping pounds off.

Stan Kubow, the study’s lead author, noted that in France, potatoes are the primary source of polyphenols while in North America potatoes are a tertiary source. And we all know that French women don’t get fat. Maybe this is why.

While the researchers don’t suggest loading up on the potatoes for every meal—they believe that a potato extract is the future—eating these healthy potato recipes (in moderation) probably won't hurt.

1. Lemony Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

These crispy potatoes are incredibly flavorful, thanks to a delicious herb salt.

2. Potato Salad with Hummus-Yogurt Dressing

Two Middle Eastern staples make one great potato salad dressing.

3. Potato Soup with Spicy Shrimp

Chef Scott Conant spices up this silky potato soup with Turkish red-pepper paste made from sweet and hot peppers.

4. Healthy Potato and Spinach Casserole

A simple mix of vegetable stock and olive oil replaces the usual milk and butter in this lightened-up mashed potato casserole.

5. Pan-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Pancetta

Golden, buttery fingerling potatoes are terrific when tossed with fresh dill.

6. Baked Potatoes with Wild Mushroom Ragù

Any combination of mushrooms will work in this succulent ragù.

7. Accordion Potatoes

A showstopper, these crisp, smoky potatoes are actually super easy to make.

8. Hungarian Potato Dumplings

These round potato dumplings are like a more rustic gnocchi.

9. Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives and Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a great addition to classic garlic mashed potatoes, giving them a creamy taste and consistency without all the fat.

