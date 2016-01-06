9 Healthy Dips for Healthy Snacking

Serrano chiles give this fast dip terrific heat.

This lighter version of baba ghanoush is made with Greek yogurt.

It doesn't get any easier than this 15-minute dish, which combines fresh avocado with lime juice, tomato and cilantro.

Sweet roasted winter squash makes a fantastic base for a healthy dip.

This healthy salsa is delicious served right after it's made, but the flavors meld nicely after a day or two in the refrigerator.

Star blogger Phoebe Lapine makes this dip with non-fat Greek yogurt and tofu.



RELATED: Classic Artichoke Dip

This unusual yet delicious dip is great for big parties because the ingredients are so inexpensive.

Serve this tangy buttermilk dip with a mix of fresh crudité (such as cucumber spears, radishes, carrots, endive, etc.) and pita chips or seeded breadsticks. Wash and cut your veggies the day before and store in the fridge for easy day-of assembly. © CHRISTINA HOLMES

F&W's Kay Chun's healthy take on the classic dip features kale, labneh and buttermilk.

The buttery texture of lima beans makes this healthy hummus incredibly smooth and creamy.



RELATED: Mango-Tomato Salsa