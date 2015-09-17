9 Healthy Desserts for Brown Bag Lunches

Brown bag lunches don’t have to be boring. (Just check out @desklunches on Instagram for inspiration!) And they should always end on a sweet note. But skip the candy bars and pre-packaged snack cakes. Instead, opt for one of these nine delicious and healthy desserts:

1. Pistachio-Apricot Biscotti

Fun fact: Pistachios are actually slightly lower in fat and calories than walnuts or pecans.

2. Gluten-Free Strawberry and Chia Seed Newton Cookies

These gluten-free cookies have a delicious filling of dried fruit, strawberry jam and chia seeds.

3. Healthy Coconut Flour Peanut Butter Balls

These healthy peanut butter and chocolate treats are naturally gluten-free. For a vegan version, swap in maple syrup for honey.

4. Sliced Fresh Guava with Shaved Coconut

Instead of apple slices, pack tropical guava with crunchy coconut shavings.

5. Maple Pumpkin-Pecan Snacking Cake

This maple-scented pumpkin cake is made with spelt flour and both freshly ground and chopped pecans; the batter is then sprinkled with demerara sugar just before baking for a wonderfully crispy top.

6. Honey Tahini Cookies

These delicious, gluten-free cookies are both chewy and crisp. “They’re like elegant, interesting versions of peanut butter cookies,” one F&W editor says.

7. Sponge Cake with Lemon Zest and Raspberries

Toni Robertson uses fruity extra-virgin olive oil in place of butter, which cuts the cholesterol and produces a light and flavorful sponge cake.

8. Orange-Cardamom Date Bars with a Nutty Crust

The crunchy, almondy topping for these clever bars is loaded with vitamin E. The filling is chewy like caramel and full of vitamin C from the orange.

9. Gluten-Free Chocolate-Chile Cakes

The tangy yogurt frosting coupled with a little heat from cayenne and crushed red pepper make these fun to eat.

