9 Grilled Vegetable Recipes for #MeatlessMonday

Summer is fading fast, so make sure you take every chance you get to fire up the grill. Today's excuse: Meatless Monday. Upgrade yours by grilling up some of your favorite summer produce. Here, nine delicious grilled vegetable recipes for a perfect, late-summer Meatless Monday.

1. Grilled Lettuces

Surprisingly, lettuce is fabulous grilled! If you're bored with the same old salads, try this one; it's really special and different.

2. Grilled Eggplant Parmesan

This grilled-vegetable version of eggplant Parmesan is much lighter than the fried kind.

3. Grilled Kale Toasts

Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on crusty bread in this no-fuss starter.

4. Grilled Garlic and Vegetables

To amp up grilled vegetables, chef Zakary Pelaccio serves them with tender grilled garlic, fresh basil and a drizzle of red wine vinegar.

5. Grilled Tofu Salad

Sweet and spicy Asian seasonings flavor this composed salad.

6. Grilled Asparagus with Mozzarella

Fresh mozzarella melts lightly on the just-grilled asparagus spears; lemon vinaigrette adds bite.

7. Grilled Eggplant Tortas

This vegetarian sandwich—piled high with grilled eggplant, sliced avocado, pickled jalapeños and crisp cabbage—is unbelievably hearty and delicious.

8. Grilled Asparagus Salad

Bobby Flay makes this delightful grilled asparagus salad with sweet grape tomatoes, briny kalamata olives and sharp white cheddar. Each bite brings out a different combination of ingredients.

9. Vegetable Mixed Grill

Belgian wheat beer pairs wonderfully with vegetables because it's light and dry. Try Blanche de Bruges, which is flavored with coriander, orange peel and aromatic peppers.

