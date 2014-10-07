9 Grilled Steaks That Are Perfect for Tailgating

An ideal tailgating setup is portable and minimal: That means there’s probably no high-tech digital thermometer to tell you when your steak is a perfect medium-rare. But fear not. In this week’s video from Panna, chef Daniel Patterson reveals how to tell how done a steak is simply by comparing how it feels to different parts of your hand. It’s an essential skill for any tailgating pro.

Try the trick on one of these nine juicy steaks at your next tailgate.

1. Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

Tangy, salsa-esque Argentinean chimichurri is a terrific complement to rich skirt steak.

2. Spice-Rubbed T-Bone Steaks

A powerful rub of ancho chile powder, cumin, paprika and garlic powder gives these big, thick steaks a ton of flavor.

3. Grilled Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde

Mario Batali likes to accent grilled meat with a sauce made with lots of herbs and garlic, plus capers and anchovies.

4. Flat Iron Steaks with Blue Cheese Butter

This tasty butter enhanced with Gorgonzola, shallot, tarragon and Worcestershire is great on any steak, including this quickly grilled flat iron.



RELATED: Lemon-and-Garlic-Marinated Flat Iron Steak

5. Grilled Skirt Steak with Smoky Almond Sauce

Pipían is a sauce made from dried chiles, ground seeds and nuts. It’s a perfect fall accompaniment to steak.

6. Grilled Hanger Steak with Kimchi-Apple Slaw

This recipe is perfect for people who can’t wait to eat. You only need to marinate the steak in a potent mix of soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and shallot for 15 minutes.

7. Grilled Strip Steaks with Onion Wedges

You can partially cook this steak at home for easy tailgate grilling.

8. Flank Steak with Herbed Salsa

Served with a vibrant salsa made right on the chopping board, this steak is super-quick and easy.

9. Grilled Skirt Steak with Green Sriracha

Sriracha doesn’t have to be red to be good. This one is made with coconut, chiles and kaffir lime leaves.

