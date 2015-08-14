9 Grilled Shrimp Skewers for Quick and Easy Summer Dinners

Give your grill a major burger break by cooking up some supersmoky grilled shrimp skewers! Whether served with a creamy sauce or skewered with lemongrass or rosemary for a flavor boost, these light and delicious shrimp kebabs are ready in no time. Here, F&W’s best and most flavorful grilled shrimp skewers to make now:

1. Rosemary-Skewered Shrimp

These simple skewers are lovely because of their distinct rosemary flavor, which completely infuses the charred shrimp and sweet red peppers.

2. Grilled Miso Shrimp

Coating shrimp in an umami-packed miso sauce gives them a ton of flavor in a flash. They're delicious with a spicy mayonnaise.



3. Skewered Shrimp and Ham with Apple Jelly

Andrew Zimmern’s grilled shrimp-and-ham hors d’oeuvres are sweet, savory and spicy all at once.

4. Grilled Shrimp Satay

In Singapore, satays are usually made with chicken or lamb. But for parties, chef Chris Yeo likes to use shrimp because he thinks it's more festive.

5. Shrimp and Lemon Skewers with Feta-Dill Sauce

Squeezing charred lemons over the shrimp before serving gives them a tangy, smoky hit of flavor.

6. Grilled Shrimp with Shrimp Butter

The secret to this amazingly simple and delicious grilled shrimp recipe from Chicago chef Stephanie Izard is the onion-and-shrimp-paste butter that’s spooned on just before serving.

7. Garlicky Grilled Shrimp

These grilled shrimp are simple but super-tasty. They're marinated quickly in a mix of garlic, onion, white wine and lime juice.

8. Spiced Shrimp and Tomato Kebabs

This is a perfect party dish because it’s so easy to assemble, and you can marinate and skewer the shrimp ahead of time.

9. Grilled Shrimp with Orange Aioli

Three simple ingredients in this creamy aioli—orange, honey and garlic—evoke the flavors of Provence.

