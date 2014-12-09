9 Great White Wine Values for the Holidays

When it comes to wine, the best plan for holiday entertaining is to buy it by the case. Wine stores typically offer a 10 percent discount—sometimes more—when you buy 12 bottles (some stores also allow you to mix and match, so you don’t have to buy 12 bottles of the same wine). Here are some of the best bargains from my recent tastings; a case discount will make them even more wallet-friendly.



2012 Alamos Chardonnay ($9)

There are surprisingly deep flavors in this full-bodied, inexpensive Chardonnay—and some darkly spicy notes, too.



2013 Veramonte Chardonnay ($10)

A touch of smoky oak gives some depth to the juicy tropical fruit flavors of this Chilean Chardonnay.



2013 Bellingham Citrus Grove Chenin Blanc ($13)

Crisp tangerine-pineapple fruit defines this South African Chenin, which also has a nice savory edge.



2013 Nine Hats Riesling ($15)

Lime marmalade flavors matched with stony mineral notes make this lightly off-dry Washington Riesling surprisingly complex for the price.



2012 Paul Mas Estate Marsanne ($15)

The white Rhône variety Marsanne makes full-bodied wines typically with peach and pear notes; this Languedoc version uses a little oak aging to add a toasty note on the finish.



2013 Raventós I Blanc Silencis ($15)

The renowned Spanish sparkling wine producer also makes a tart, lemony white from the local Xarel-lo grape; a wine that will make you think of summer while in the dead of winter.



2013 Cara Nord Blanc ($16)

A blend of Macabeo, Chardonnay and Albarino from a high-altitude vineyard in Spain’s Conca de Barberá region—fresh grapefruity flavors, a touch of salinity and yet some appealing richness as well.



2013 Boschendal Chardonnay ($16)

A peachy, zippy South African Chardonnay made entirely in stainless steel; on the refreshing side of the Chardonnay spectrum.



2013 Martínsancho Verdejo ($17)

Juicy and zesty, this white from north-central Spain’s Rueda region comes from a family that’s been making wine for centuries.

