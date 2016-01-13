9 Gooey, Cheesy Recipes to Make for Big Block of Cheese Day

If you'd like to enjoy some cheesy goodness of your own while posing questions to officials including First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Chief of Staff Dennis McDonough, we've got you covered.

This clever, quick and easy mac and cheese recipe eliminates the baking time, as well as the need for a white sauce. Fredrika Stjärne

Four types of cheese star in this quick and easy version of the classic comfort food.

© John Kernick

How do you make the ultimate Tex-Mex dip? With a combination of white American cheese, Manchego and sharp white cheddar.

For a modern spin on baked Brie, add a splash of pear brandy, maple syrup and Spanish almonds.

Star chef Mario Batali makes these amazing sandwiches with Robiola Bosnia cheese, but they can also be made with fresh ricotta.

A tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping takes these french fries over-the-top. LUCAS ALLEN

These over-the-top fries feature a tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping.

Chef Marc Murphy's intensely cheesy baked spaghetti is made with Fontina, mozzarella, Gruyère and Gorgonzola cheese.

Whiskey adds a great kick to this cheddar-Jack cheese fondue.

Cheese curds—small chunks of just-made cheese that haven't been pressed into a shape—are deliciously milky and perfect for adding to a grilled cheese sandwich.

© Rick Poon

Fontina, Roquefort and Parmesan make an amazing pizza trio.



RELATED: More Grilled Cheese Recipes