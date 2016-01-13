9 Gooey, Cheesy Recipes to Make for Big Block of Cheese Day

The White House is currently hosting the third Big Block of Cheese Day, an online Q&A with administration higher-ups inspired by an open house held by Andrew Jackson in 1837, which featured a 1,400-pound block of cheese as a snacking centerpiece.
If you'd like to enjoy some cheesy goodness of your own while posing questions to officials including First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Chief of Staff Dennis McDonough, we've got you covered.
1. Stovetop Mac and Cheese
Four types of cheese star in this quick and easy version of the classic comfort food.
2. Three-Queso Dip
How do you make the ultimate Tex-Mex dip? With a combination of white American cheese, Manchego and sharp white cheddar.
3. Baked Camembert with Pears
For a modern spin on baked Brie, add a splash of pear brandy, maple syrup and Spanish almonds.
4. Mortadella and Cheese Panini
Star chef Mario Batali makes these amazing sandwiches with Robiola Bosnia cheese, but they can also be made with fresh ricotta.
5. Pimento Cheese Fries
These over-the-top fries feature a tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping.
6. Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti
Chef Marc Murphy's intensely cheesy baked spaghetti is made with Fontina, mozzarella, Gruyère and Gorgonzola cheese.
7. Whiskey-Cheese Fondue
Whiskey adds a great kick to this cheddar-Jack cheese fondue.
8. Grilled Cheese-and-Bacon Sandwiches with Cheese Curds
Cheese curds—small chunks of just-made cheese that haven't been pressed into a shape—are deliciously milky and perfect for adding to a grilled cheese sandwich.
9. Three-Cheese Pizza with Caramelized Onions and Pimientos
Fontina, Roquefort and Parmesan make an amazing pizza trio.
