9 Global Snacks for a Women's World Cup Viewing Party

From German soft pretzel sticks to super-crispy Asian-inspired wings, here are nine killer DIY snack recipes for your Women’s World Cup viewing party.

1. Coconut Shrimp Beignets with Pepper Jelly Dipping Sauce

This bar snack is an ingenious combination of two classic fried foods: crisp coconut shrimp and beignets (fritters). Whisking both beer and egg into the batter makes for a crust that's crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

2. Dill Pickle Popcorn

This delicious, tangy popcorn is coated in an ingenious mix of pickling spices, like coriander seeds and dill weed.

3. Matcha-Dusted Caramel Almonds

These super-crunchy, salty-sweet almonds are tossed in a homemade caramel, then dusted with fragrant green-tea powder and sea salt.

4. Chicken Chilaquiles

Tortilla chips heated in a quick-cooking chile sauce and topped with feta, onion, sour cream, cilantro and chicken make a particularly tasty version of this popular Mexican dish. Don't let the idea of softened chips put you off. This recipe is a winner.

5. Chile-Cheese Yucca Chips

Yucca, sometimes called cassava, is a starchy root that grows in very warm climates and makes super-crunchy chips. To remove the tough outer skin, use a sharp, heavy knife rather than a peeler.

6. German Soft Pretzel Sticks

"I've always been a fan of any food high in salt and starch," Grant Achatz says, "and soft pretzels right out of the oven are awesome." You can eat these slightly sweet, chewy, dark pretzel sticks plain or with mustard; Achatz goes for ranch dressing.

7. Chicken Crisps

Better than fried pork rinds, these skins are an utterly addictive snack that's especially good with cocktails or beer.

8. East-Meets-West Wings

Here, the all-American bar snack is coated in an Asian-inflected glaze made with brown sugar, soy and chile sauces, chopped ginger and scallions.

9. Bitter Ballen

These delectable fried meatballs originated in the Netherlands and are also popular in Belgium.

