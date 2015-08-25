9 Genius Ways to Use Salami

Though delicious and hearty when sandwiched between two slices of soft white bread, there are other ways to eat meaty salami. Whether tossed in pasta or into an addictive snack mix, the possibilities are endless. Here, nine alternative ways to use your deli salami:

1. Salami Carbonara

Here, salami is used as an alternative to the usual pancetta in silky pasta carbonara.

2. Linguine with Littleneck Clams and Genoa Salami

Here, linguini con vongole (linguine with clams) gets a flavorful addition of thin strips of salami.

3. Crisp Salami Cocktail Mix

Make twice as much as you think you'll need—this cocktail mix is addictive.

4. Chickpea Salad with Salami and Giardiniera Dressing

The dressing for this reimagined antipasto is very smart and delicious: In place of vinegar or lemon juice, the salad gets tang from vinegary giardiniera vegetables (hot Italian pickled vegetables from a jar) that are combined with extra-virgin olive oil, capers and garlic.

5. Potato, Salami and Cheese Frittata

Fortified with sautéed potatoes, strips of salami and bits of goat cheese, this robust egg dish makes a fine dinner. Add a salad and you're all set. Though we like them warm, frittatas are traditionally served at room temperature.

6. Tomato, Zucchini and Salami Pizza

This crisp pizza is the ideal summer pie, with toppings that include both zucchini and zucchini blossoms.

7. Salami and Goat Cheese Roll-Ups

Great last-minute hors d'oeuvres when entertaining, or an afternoon snack.

8. Salami-and-Egg Mishmash

"I do love breakfast for dinner—for the record, I highly recommend it," says Noah Bernamoff, chef-owner of Brooklyn, New York's Mile End. For now, he serves this mishmash only until noon. But this dish of scrambled eggs with strips of house-cured fried salami and watercress will appear in a sandwich on the all-day menu at Mile End Sandwich, the place he's opening in Manhattan by the end of the year.

9. Macaroni with Summer Squash, Salami and Ricotta Tomato Sauce

Sun-dried tomatoes add lots of flavor to the sauce. If you prefer zucchini, you can use it in place of the summer squash.

