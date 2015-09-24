9 Game Day Snacks That Take 15 Minutes or Less

The next time you’re settling in for an evening, afternoon or entire day of football, don’t try to save time by ordering in. Instead, whip up a few of these supereasy recipes, which are all ready in 15 minutes or less.

1. Dill Pickle Popcorn

This delicious, tangy popcorn is coated in an ingenious mix of pickling spices, like coriander seeds and dill weed.

2. Onion Rings

Hot and extra-crunchy, these onion rings are great as a side for a sandwich or on their own.

3. Pimento Cheese Quesadillas

Make sure to make extra pimento cheese for future snack times.

4. Lobster-Roll-Style Salmon Sandwiches

In this clever take on the beach shack classic, salmon replaces lobster and yogurt stands in for mayo.

5. Fried Scallion Dip with Lebneh

French onion soup mix combined with sour cream is the quintessential ’70s dip. This luxe upgrade eschews the powdered stuff in favor of crunchy fried scallions.

6. Potato Chips with Blue Cheese

Bobby Flay makes a delicious, from-scratch blue cheese sauce by whisking cheese with onion, flour and cayenne. He drizzles it on layers of thick-cut potato chips.

7. Boiled Shrimp with Spicy Mayonnaise

Mustard and white pepper amp up the heat in the homemade mayo served with these boiled shrimp.

8. White Bean Dip with Herbs

This creamy dip transforms a can of beans into something amazing.

9. Hot Cheddar-Garlic Rolls

A decadent take on garlic bread, these rolls are topped with plenty of melted cheddar cheese.

