9 Game Day Snacks That Take 15 Minutes or Less

Make sure to make extra pimento cheese for future snack times.

MOLLY YEH

The next time you’re settling in for an evening, afternoon or entire day of football, don’t try to save time by ordering in. Instead, whip up a few of these supereasy recipes, which are all ready in 15 minutes or less.

F&W Editors
September 24, 2015

The next time you’re settling in for an evening, afternoon or entire day of football, don’t try to save time by ordering in. Instead, whip up a few of these supereasy recipes, which are all ready in 15 minutes or less.

1. Dill Pickle Popcorn 
This delicious, tangy popcorn is coated in an ingenious mix of pickling spices, like coriander seeds and dill weed.

2. Onion Rings 
Hot and extra-crunchy, these onion rings are great as a side for a sandwich or on their own.

3. Pimento Cheese Quesadillas 
Make sure to make extra pimento cheese for future snack times.

4. Lobster-Roll-Style Salmon Sandwiches 
In this clever take on the beach shack classic, salmon replaces lobster and yogurt stands in for mayo.

5. Fried Scallion Dip with Lebneh 
French onion soup mix combined with sour cream is the quintessential ’70s dip. This luxe upgrade eschews the powdered stuff in favor of crunchy fried scallions.

6. Potato Chips with Blue Cheese 
Bobby Flay makes a delicious, from-scratch blue cheese sauce by whisking cheese with onion, flour and cayenne. He drizzles it on layers of thick-cut potato chips.

7. Boiled Shrimp with Spicy Mayonnaise 
Mustard and white pepper amp up the heat in the homemade mayo served with these boiled shrimp.

8. White Bean Dip with Herbs 
This creamy dip transforms a can of beans into something amazing.

9. Hot Cheddar-Garlic Rolls 
A decadent take on garlic bread, these rolls are topped with plenty of melted cheddar cheese.

Related: More Fast Game Day Recipes
Delicious Chicken Wing Recipes
Terrific Party Dips

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up