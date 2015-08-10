9 Fiery Tabasco-Spiked Recipes

Tabasco lovers, get ready to book a flight to Louisiana. Today, the hot sauce company opened a Tabasco-themed restaurant at the brand’s headquarters on Avery Island. Dishes include classic Cajun signatures like jambalaya and boudin, as well as some more out-there Tabasco-inflected creations like raspberry-chipotle ice cream. If you can’t make it out to the restaurant but are still craving some spicy, tangy Tabasco, we have just the thing to tide you over. Here, nine deliciously fiery Tabasco-spiked recipes to make at home.

1. Pop-Open Clams with Horseradish-Tabasco Sauce

You can’t get lazier than this. Simply throw the clams on a hot grill, wait for them to open and start sizzling, then top them with a spicy sauce spiked with horseradish and Tabasco.

2. Vietnamese-Style Banh Mi Burgers

Is this an American take on a Vietnamese classic or a Vietnamese take on an American classic? Either way, these spicy burgers topped with Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise, slivers of crunchy pickled carrots and sprigs of cilantro are wonderful.

3. Garlicky Caesar Salad

The pungent dressing for this salad is made from anchovy, Worcestershire, Tabasco and jarred mayonnaise.

4. Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings

These wings are already hot thanks to cayenne and a full tablespoon of Tabasco. But you can always pass more Tabasco at the table if you want them incendiary.

5. Cajun Lemonade

A salute to the flavors of New Orleans, this cocktail spices up a Pimm’s Cup (Pimm’s No. 1, lemonade and 7-Up) with a splash of Tabasco and a generous dose of rum or vodka.

6. Grilled Oysters with Tabasco-Leek Butter

These briny, smoky oysters are delicious with sweet-and-spicy Tabasco-leek butter.

7. Spicy Crab Bisque

This crab-packed soup has a sneaky heat thanks to a hit of cayenne and Tabasco.

8. Hellfire Club Bloody Mary

Black pepper, Tabasco and fresh chile give this delicious Bloody Mary a fiery kick.

9. Pride of Baltimore Crab Cakes

These sublime crab cakes feature lots of crabmeat, lightly held together by saltine cracker crumbs, Tabasco sauce and mayonnaise.

