9 Fatty Foods That Could Help You Lose Weight

It’s no secret that fat is making a comeback. Now a new study shows that a low-carb, high-protein, high-fat diet helped subjects lose weight, build muscle and maybe even reduce their risk of cardiac disease. It’s just one study, of course, but you can add it to the increasingly large pile of evidence suggesting that a meal of unprocessed meat and vegetables might be an intelligent thing to eat for dinner. Here, nine recipes to try tonight.

1. Beef Satays over Thai Salad

Asian fish sauce, lemon juice and rice vinegar make a simple, refreshing dressing for succulent chunks of sirloin.

2. Fried Eggs with Mustard Seed Oil and Kale

Have breakfast for dinner with this super-easy, protein-rich egg dish.

3. Shio Koji–Marinated Pork Shoulder Steaks

Shio koji, a Japanese sweet-salty condiment gives these juicy pork chops incredible flavor.

4. Roasted Chicken with Walnut-Arugula Pesto

Arugula, walnuts and Manchego cheese go into a fantastic pesto to pair with poultry.

5. Cauliflower, Bacon and Parmesan Frittata

This hearty frittata is great for a quick weeknight meal.

6. Olive Oil–Poached Hake on Sautéed Zucchini with Tomatoes

Poaching hake in olive oil makes the fish silky and delicious.

7. California Steak Salad

This fast steak dish can be made with whatever vegetables are on hand.

8. Greek Salad with Oregano-Roasted Salmon

Upgrade the classic Greek salad by adding roast salmon, which is rich in healthy omega-3 fats.

9. Bacon Guacamole

Take the classic dip to another level by adding crispy, smoky bacon.

