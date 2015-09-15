9 Fast Weeknight Pastas Kids Will Love

Pleasing even the pickiest of eaters doesn't have to be a chore—and it definitely doesn't have to be boring. Say so long to plain buttered noodles and instead try one of these fast, kid-friendly weeknight pastas from fun-shaped wagon wheels with broccoli to healthy carrot mac and cheese.

1. Muffin Cup Macaroni and Cheese

These bite-size "muffins" are ready in just 30 minutes.

2. Wagon Wheels with Broccoli and Parmesan Cheese

Get kids to eat broccoli with this fun-shaped pasta.

3. Baked Shells with Pesto, Mozzarella and Meat Sauce

This fast-baked pasta features a simple sauce of ground beef, tomatoes and pesto, layered with mozzarella and Parmesan.

4. Sauce-Simmered Spaghetti al Pomodoro

What's the secret to Top Chef alum Sarah Gruenberg's incredible spaghetti? She cooks it directly in the tomato sauce so it’s infused with flavor.

5. Cheese Tortellini with Walnut Pesto

This terrific, ultraquick pesto is superb with cheese tortellini, but it's also great with any plain pasta.

6. Pasta Shells with Peas and Ham

Salty country ham is the perfect accent for this homey pasta dish.

7. Speedy Baked Ziti

Adding ground meat, onion and garlic to good-quality jarred tomato sauce makes quick work of this delicious pasta recipe.

8. Carrot Macaroni and Cheese

This healthier version of the classic pasta features a silky carrot puree, which is rich in vitamin A.

9. Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Sausage and Peppers

Make this updated classic with mild Italian sausage and any color of bell peppers.

