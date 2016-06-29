9 Fantastic Fourth of July Cakes

With Fourth of July around the corner, we rounded up our best recipes for super-summery, festive cakes. Here, nine delicious and crowd-pleasing cakes perfect for your 4th of July menu:

1. Goat Cheese Cake with Mixed Berries

Goat cheese gives a twist to traditional cheesecake and adds a savory element to this not-too-sweet dessert.

2. Chocolate Angel Food Cake with Marshmallow Frosting

Except for a minuscle amount of fat in the cocoa powder in the cake and in the chocolate shavings on top, this is a totally fat-free dessert. An extra-thick layer of fluffy marshmallow frosting is the perfect topping for this light yet rich-tasting cake.

Related: 4th of July Desserts

3. Buttermilk Cake with Blackberries

Light and moist, with an irresistible crispy top, this buttermilk cake has sweet-tart berries in every bite and takes just 20 minutes to prep.

4. Banana Split Cake

As the flourless chocolate cake that forms the base of this decadent dessert cools, it falls in the center, creating the perfect indentation to fill with light, creamy banana pudding. Drizzled with fudge and peanut sauces and topped with your choice of sundae fixings, this cake becomes an impressive and indulgent ode to the classic banana split.

5. Chocolate Lava Cakes with Strawberries

Chef Chris Yeo doesn't take credit for inventing this dessert—these individual cakes with molten centers appear on almost every restaurant menu in America. But his version is especially rich and chocolaty and made even better by the scoop of strawberry ice cream on top.

6. Lemony Semolina-Jam Cake

A layer of tart raspberry preserves gives this lemony dessert a hint of color and fruity flavor.

Related: 4th of July Cakes

7. Towering Coconut Layer Cake

This cake couldn't be more traditional: four layers of rum-brushed yellow cake filled and frosted with a light and airy, coconut-scented meringue-buttercream.

8. Party Cake with Whipped Cream and Raspberries

This simple, deliciously moist cake from baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi is the perfect all-purpose cake that can be adorned in almost any way.

Related: 100 Best Recipes Ever: Desserts

9. Zebra Icebox Cake

Simple, fun icebox cake is made by layering wafers with whipped cream and refrigerating them until the wafers soften into a cakelike texture. Kim Schwenke creates a dazzling version by alternating a creamy mix of mascarpone and Marsala with layers of homemade chocolate-graham wafers. The finishing touch is fluffy espresso meringue.

Related: More Excellent Layer Cakes

10 Cake Decorating Tips

How to Make a Meringue Cake