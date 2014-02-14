9 Excuses to Make a Bowl of Frosting for Valentine’s Day

It's great to make Valentine's Day sweets for your sweetheart, but it's even better to lick the frosting bowl all by yourself. Here, 9 delicious recipes that will get you that bowl.

1. Milk-Chocolate-Frosted Layer Cake

This cake is perfection for anyone who loves frosting. The ultracreamy icing, which is almost like a milk-chocolate ganache, gets spread liberally over layers of light, delicate, cocoa-flavored cake.

2. Hot Cocoa Cupcakes with Meringue Frosting

These rich chocolate cupcakes are mounted with a fluffy marshmallow-esque meringue frosting.

3. Towering Coconut Layer Cake

This cake couldn’t be more traditional—four layers of rum-brushed yellow cake filled and frosted with a light and airy, coconut-scented meringue-buttercream.

4. Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

These fluffy yellow cupcakes are topped with fruity frosting swirled with strawberry jam.

5. Banana Layer Cake with Macarpone Frosting

Mascarpone is an Italian cheese that’s superrich, delicate and creamy. Here, it’s simply blended with confectioners’ sugar to create a sublime, snow-white frosting.

6. Devil’s Food Cupcakes with Espresso Meringue

These rich, chocolaty cupcakes are topped with a fluffy swirl of espresso meringue and a dusting of cocoa powder and instant espresso.

7. Cinnamon Cake with Chile-Chocolate Buttercream

This cinnamon-flavored sponge layer cake is frosted with a subtly spicy buttercream made with ancho chile powder and cayenne pepper. The recipes makes great cupcakes too.

8. Spice Cake with Bourbon Pecan Frosting

This layer cake combines moist, spongy cake and Bourbon-spiked frosting that’s a perfect balance between sweet and buttery.

9. Carrot Cupcakes with Caramel and Cream Cheese Frosting

The cream cheese frosting on these moist carrot cupcakes is intentionally undersweetetened to compensate for the sweet caramel topping. If you’re skipping the cupcake and just eating spoonfuls of frosting, drizzle on the caramel first.

