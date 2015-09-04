9 Excuses to Buy a Bottle of Tequila

Though it's certainly great in a margarita or sipped on its own, tequila isn’t just for drinking. Whether used as a marinade or infused in butter, it's also a terrific cooking ingredient. Here are nine exceptional excuses to buy an extra bottle of tequila:

1. Tequila-Mustard-Glazed Chicken Skewers

James Holmes, a Farmhouse Delivery CSA customer, developed the glaze for this recipe while experimenting with homemade mustards.

2. Grilled Oysters with Spiced Tequila Butter

Blaine Wetzel grills oysters, then drizzles them with butter flavored with sage, oregano, lemon juice and tequila.

3. Guacamole with Tequila and Lime

Tequila is a strong flavor, so more is not necessarily more in this recipe. You should also use high-quality tequila—something you’d be fine drinking. Mezcal would also work very well, providing an additional smoky note.

4. Tequila-Flamed Shrimp Tostadas

"I created this dish late one night when I was hungry and tired of my menu," Sue Torres says. "The tequila adds a little smokiness to the shrimp, and I liked the great textural difference between the creamy avocado and the crispy tostada."

5. Tequila-Chipotle Shrimp

Chef Deborah Schneider calls this easy, 12-minute dish “firing-squad shrimp” because it gets a little spice from a chipotle in adobo sauce.

6. Bayless’s Queso Fundido al Tequila

This simple, 20-minute dip of melted cheese flavored with tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila is just the thing to satisfy a sudden craving for something warm, salty and gooey.

7. Tequila Chicken Fajitas

A splash of tequila in these easy chicken fajitas adds a nice burst of flavor. Mix up a batch of margaritas and you're all set for your next dinner party.

8. Watermelon and Papaya Salad with Tequila Vinaigrette

This refreshing and complex salad is made with jicama, watermelon, papaya, tortilla chips and a bold tequila-based vinaigrette.

9. Red Snapper Poached in Spicy Tequila Marinade

Here, red snapper is poached in a mixture of fish stock, tequila, serrano chile peppers, red onion and herbs.

