9 Essential Cookout Recipes from Tim Love

If you asked Tim Love what you should make for a Labor Day bash, he’d probably say his “bad ass” spice rub. According to him (and F&W’s Justin Chapple, who put it to the test in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips), it’s almost universally useful. You can mix it into chocolate, use it to rim a margarita glass, stir it into salad dressings—the possibilities are endless. But Love’s spice rub isn’t his only cookout-friendly recipe. Here, the Texas chef’s best dishes to make for a Labor Day blowout.

1. Grilled Texas Rib Eye

This fantastic recipe requires just four things: beautifully marbled steaks, canola oil, seasoning and fire.

2. Sticky Barbecued Beef Ribs

These luscious ribs are crusty, sizzling and outrageously good. Tina Rupp

Love douses these luscious beef ribs in his sweet and tangy homemade barbecue sauce, then cooks them on the grill until they’re crusty, sizzling and outrageously good.

3. Charro Beans

For charro—a Tex-Mex take on pork and beans—the beans are served whole in a spicy broth.

4. Cucumber-Lime Pops with Gin

Tim Love freezes all kinds of cocktails on sticks for backyard parties, but his cucumber-mint version is especially good on a blazing-hot day. To prevent the pops from melting too quickly, he adds gelatin to the mixture. © CEDRIC ANGELES

Love freezes all kinds of cocktails on sticks for backyard parties, but his cucumber-mint version is especially good on a blazing-hot day.

5. Grilled Tomato-and-Scallion Salad

“If it were up to me, I would throw everything on the grill,” Love says. Case in point: He cooks tomatoes and scallions over a hot fire for a simple salad flavored with a little lime juice and crumbled cheese.

6. Stuffed Whole Wild Salmon

Cooking an eight-pound fish might sound intimidating, but it’s surprisingly fast and simple.

7. Pulled Pork and Goat Cheese Quesadillas

Love overstuffs his quesadillas with delectable braised pork and sautéed onions and peppers, then goes (almost) over-the-top by smearing the tortillas with soft, tangy goat cheese.

8. Chile-Cheese Yuca Chips

Yuca, a starchy root that grows in very warm climates, makes supercrunchy chips.

9. Smoky Barbecued Chicken

Love brines the meat so it’s seasoned throughout, then grills it near smoldering coals. The result: the best barbecued chicken F&W has ever run.

